A joint initiative of two Waverly organizations is seeking to focus on positivity and community building.
The Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way and The Accel Group, a Waverly-headquartered insurance agency, have collaborated to make Sept. 11 a day of caring.
Organizers hope this year’s event will be the launch pad for what they envision will become a deeply rooted tradition in the community.
The vision, says Traci Magsamen, one of the drivers of the initiative, is to help local non-profit organizations and the families, individuals and communities they serve.
“The goal is to make a difference,” she said.
Jill Krall, executive director of the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way, said her organization has always wanted to designate, as have many other communities, a special day when residents engage in volunteer work, but now that The Accel Group offered to spearhead such an event, it became a reality.
Eventually, they settled on Sept. 11 as the date when the Day of Caring will take place. Designating that date, they said, opened a window to transform, at least on Waverly soil, the narrative of the history of that day into an opportunity to channel positivity in a community-minded way and make a difference in the lives of the people they touch.
Examples of projects that have been identified so far include sealing of the rail trail bridges, making blankets for patients at the Waverly Health Center, writing letters to veterans, visits to the shut-ins, and others.
Magsamen said that Wartburg wrestling coach Eric Keller has committed members of his team to the cause, and school and church groups have followed suit.
Waverly Newspapers has pledged to making the Day of Caring a day of in-depth reporting and creating a digital archive of the events that transpire that day.
What organizers are looking for at this stage of planning is three-fold: Projects that need working hands; hands that want to be put to work; and ideas on how the hands (and the hearts that keep them moving) can be united by a common goal in an enduring way.
“Everyone we have talked to has said yes,” said Ty Burke, partner and business insurance specialist with The Accel Group.
The event will start with a breakfast at the Waverly Area Veterans Post and then the volunteer teams will be dispatched to their destinations.
Hy-Vee, Waverly Utilities, Roling Ford, Peoples Insurance, Martin Brothers and Jerry Roling Motors are co-sponsors of the event.
If businesses are unable to spare the human resources to volunteer on a project on Sept. 11, they can participate by holding a food drive or any other creative and constructive way to contribute to the community.
“Waverly is a great community and we are looking to continue to make it better,” Magsamen said.
Businesses or individuals wishing to be a part of this initiative should contact Krall at director@wsrunintedway.org.