It was a day she and her friends had had on their minds for 12 years, a long time when you’re barely 17.
They had planned to spend it going out to dinner, then heading to a hotel venue for the school dance.
It was a milestone worth celebrating in full glory.
After all, senior prom’s place is to mark the end of students’ formative years of learning and growth, of friendships and pursuits that had made them who they are today, the graduating seniors of Janesville’s Class 2020.
But for Kennedy Eastman and her peers, the rite of passage, which prom ultimately is, turned into an experience they could not have imagined, and one that they will never forget.
Once school was delayed after spring break, after the deadly coronavirus pandemic overtook the globe, then canceled for the rest of the academic year for in-person classes, Lexi West, one of Kennedy’s friends, and their classmates, knew it did not bode well for prom, or graduation for that matter, at least not in the format they had them on their calendars.
In an effort to curb the spread of the disease, restrictions on gatherings, celebrations and socialization were imposed for all, but teens, who live by their tribes, were hit in the very core of their existence.
But Janesville did not want to let their senior class go into history without pomp and circumstance.
On Saturday, the very day prom was slated to happen, the town showed its love for its graduating class with a wonderful parade.
Cobbled last-minute like many things are in times of what seems to be a perpetual pandemic mode, the parade could not have been more fitting.
Using networking, which is always such an intricate but unfailing mode of communication in a closely-knit town, Kim Eastman, Kennedy’s mom and one of the substitute teachers, enlisted the help of the volunteer firefighters and the town’s police department, along with junior Isabella Reints.
It just so happened that April 25 turned out to be a gorgeously sunny day.
Around 4:30 p.m. the parade rolled through town, following the route of a teacher appreciation parade which happened earlier in the month.
For the occasion, Lexi donned the black prom dress she bought in January, styled her own hair, and hopped in a golf cart, a loan from her uncle, Scott Immerzeel, and driven by her beaming dad, Tim.
Wearing her red dress and sporting a hairdo made by her mom, Kennedy got in her aunt Christy’s Jeep, the side doors of which had been removed for the parade.
One boy, Mason Bloes, rode his tractor in the procession.
Families and friends came to their porches and front lawns to wave and cheer the seniors.
“I honestly hope it becomes a tradition,” Lexi said.
Lexi, who plans to be a nurse, and Kennedy, who wants to be an OB-GYN, spoke to Waverly Newspapers on Sunday, in a Zoom interview, another reflection of the times and of community journalism reporting in an era of social distancing.
Yes, the girls are still adjusting to the new reality, to the fact that their final days in school with their friends were cut short, that they could not finish their classes pre-COVID-style.
They were disappointed, but not depressed.
Once the restrictions are lifted, the school plans to hold prom later in the summer so the Class of 2020 can have a proper dance.
Should the rules remain in place, graduation, too, may be different and take place virtually.
Turns out, the virus may have rerouted the girls’ plans for the 2020 prom, but has not changed their minds to go into the medical field as a profession.
In fact, it may have cemented them.
“It doesn’t really scare me at all,” Lexi said of her intent to pursue a nursing degree. “I know what I am signing up for, I am ready for a good challenge.”
The seniors agree that while they grieve the loss of their routine, they have learned a lot along the way.
Asked what she would tell her grandkids one day about prom 2020, Kennedy did not pause to think through her response.
“I would tell them to never take anyone or anything for granted because you never know when it can be taken away from you at the blink of an eye,” she said.