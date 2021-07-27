Golden Thistle Home & Gifts, a recent addition to Waverly’s main street area, opened in November 2017. For Nette Schreen, the store’s owner and a Waverly native, the idea to open a business came to her in a dream.
About 25 years ago, Schreen dreamt she owned a store called “Golden Thistle,” and her father, who used to carve wood decoys, was carving the sign for her store.
Schreen said she always wanted to have her own business, but at that time in her life, she had young children at home, and having her own business was not feasible.
Then, after her grandmother passed away, Schreen found a solid gold thistle necklace from Scotland in her grandmother’s jewelry box.
She saw this as a sign to start her own business out of her home while living in the Twin Cities. Upon moving back to Waverly, Schreen opened up her storefront at 114 E. Bremer Ave.
Schreen sells both new and used furniture and home accessories that she purchases from consignment stores, garage and estate sales, tag sales and auctions. Though, Schreen said, she has shifted to selling more new items recently.
“I’m always researching new products, new companies, just to try to get a leg up on the industry and what’s new, what’s available and stay current,” she said. “I don’t want my customers seeing the same old, same old, and I get bored with the same old, same old. Show me something new.”
Golden Thistle Home & Gifts also sells napkins for cocktails and guest bathrooms, a fall display of umbrella planters, sweet drink tables, fragrances from Mer Sea, as well as a bundle of other items to place throughout your home, according to the business’s Facebook page.
She particularly enjoys searching for the used items.
“It’s the hunt and gather that I love,” Schreen explained. “You get to see it [and] touch it first hand. I love that.”
The pieces she sells reflect a variety of styles, including vintage, modern and contemporary, traditional, English, and country. Schreen tries to appeal to a wide audience “so that there’s something in the store for everyone’s tastes.”
Eventually, Schreen hopes to be able to have employees look after the store so she can travel farther in her search for merchandise.
Right now, she updates the store each week with new items she finds on her “hunts” in the Twin Cities, Des Moines, the Quad Cities, and smaller towns across Iowa.
Because she brings in new items every week, Schreen said it helps to create an urgency for returning customers, as each piece is unique.
“That’s the beauty of this store,” Schreen said. “It’s always changing.”
According to the Golden Thistle Home & Gifts Facebook page, the store has garnered 1,550 follows and nearly 1,500 likes. Its operation hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. 3 p.m. Saturdays. The store is closed Sunday-Tuesday.
Despite other businesses struggling or even closing their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic, Schreen said the Golden Thistle Home & Gifts saw a 35% spike in business.
“It’s changed considerably,” she said.
Schreen hopes the boost she received during the pandemic can help her store to continue to grow.
“Honestly, I don’t care what business (you’re in), you didn’t know what to expect (during the pandemic),” she said. “None of us did. It was such a learning curve. I didn’t know what to expect. I was definitely in the right business.”