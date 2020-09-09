Talk about discipline.
And what it does to a dream.
Pair the dream with the doing, and watch them be nurtured by passion.
All of these co-exist in Avery Beckett. The Waverly-Shell Rock junior volleyball standout currently leads the state overall in kills with 164 this season.
The court is the place where Avery’s talent shines, much like the gift of a singer on stage.
But the hard work that goes on behind the scenes is what fleshes out the dream into a sequence of character-building actions.
On Monday, Avery was nominated as one of the three girls for the athlete of the week award given out by The Des Moines Register for the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.
In a long-established tradition each week, Register reporters pick out three boys and three girls from across the state for outstanding achievements.
In this round, Avery is up against Peyton Kelderman, a cross country senior at Waukee, and Lauren McMahon, a senior cross country runner at Ankeny.
Avery is counting on the support of friends and family to help her with grabbing the DMR award. This is the second time she has been nominated for it, and last year, a friend of hers from Cedar Rapids Xavier, Eve Magill, took the spot.
Winning the award would be a nice feather in Avery’s cap, no doubt. (Vote for her here: https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/sports/high-school/2020/09/07/vote-des-moines-registers-athletes-week-aug-31-sept-6/5738740002/.)
But her record for the week she was nominated for, speaks for itself. For that time period, she had 73 kills or an average of 10.4 per game as the Go-Hawks amassed a 5-2 record. The Register’s Matthew Bain, who compiles the stats, noted that Avery had a 16-kill performance against Iowa City West.
Season to date, she has had 164 kills, with a hitting efficiency of .327. She also recorded 96 digs and 12 service aces, according to season stats from W-SR Head Coach EaVon Woodin.
On and off the court, Avery is well composed, compassionate and thoughtful.
She takes challenges in stride and, with a seasoned athlete’s mindset, finds equilibrium in things she can control rather in what she cannot.
Take for instance her 16th birthday, which came right in the midst of the disruption caused by the pandemic in the spring.
School had gone online in late March, so by the time her birthday came around in April, everyone was in deep in quarantine. Instead of hanging out with friends, like she had intended to for her special day, Avery spent it at home with her parents and her brother, Noah, 12.
Rather than fretting about why she couldn’t have the birthday she had envisioned, she found joy in the one she had. She was thankful many of her friends drove by to yell birthday greetings at her from afar to make her Sweet 16 memorable.
Her parents also made sure it was a noteworthy celebration by surprising her with a kayak that waited for her on the front lawn when she woke up on her birthday. They had previously told her that kind of gift was out of their budget.
Avery inherited her love for volleyball from her mom, Jarin, who played the sport as an athlete at Cedar Falls High School. True to the family tradition, Avery started playing in third grade and by sixth grade joined a club. By eight grade, she was recruited to play for the Six Pack Volleyball Club, a national travel club based in Cedar Falls.
With the club, she played all over the Midwest and has formed friendships with like minded volleyball players there, one of the side benefits of the sport.
To bring herself to that point, Avery has put in the work in a steady way.
In a typical week, before the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on normalcy, Avery would go to the weightroom four days a week, then lift for an hour and a half, then practice with the club, and by the time she would be back in Waverly, it would already be 10 p.m.
She would then turn to her homework and somehow manage to get that done excellently as well.
Over the years, Avery’s love for math, science and biology turned into the pursuit of a career in the medical field.
“I like helping people,” she says.
The coronavirus changed Avery’s workout routine, and now she sticks to her volleyball teammates in Waverly for weight lifting rather than go to Six Pack, in order to do her bit to contain the spread of the virus.
Avery’s skills on the court and in the classroom have attracted the eyes of collegiate scouts. She has verbally committed to going, in two years, to the University of South Dakota, where she will have a full ride scholarship.
Being an athlete, Avery believes, has helped her with building her character and developing a value system.
Needless to say mom Jarin and dad Dave, whose own work ethic has been a model for their daughter’s, are quietly proud of her accomplishments and happy they have contributed to them by supporting her dream.
For her part, Avery is thankful for her family and her W-SR teammates for their unequivocal support and enabling her to succeed.
“Hard work will get you what you want,” Avery says. “You just can’t sit around, you have to go out and work for what you want.”