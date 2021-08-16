When Ty Burke found out about the opportunity, he couldn’t contain his excitement.
Burke and his son, Maverick, were among 10 father-son duos who made the pilgrimage to Major League Baseball’s first Field of Dreams game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox on Thursday.
It was an opportunity for father and son to share a special moment and bond.
Maverick plays for Waverly Youth Baseball Club. Brad Roling and Craig Gunderson of Jerry Roling Motors in Waverly donated tickets to the WYBC to attend the game. It originally was scheduled to be held last summer, but the event was postponed to this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Burke found out about 10 days before the game that he and Maverick would get a chance of a lifetime to attend the marquee event. Burke brainstormed how he would share the news with his 10-year-old son.
He wrote Maverick a letter and handed it to him about an hour before they departed for the game.
“The Field of Dreams!” the letter began.
“Hey, is this heaven? No, it’s Iowa.
“If you build it, they will come.
“Hey Dad … Wanna have a catch?
“A story about family, father & son relationships & pursuing your dreams! I love all of those things and today you & I get to go celebrate them together! We were fortunate enough to be given the opportunity to attend the Field of Dreams game. The first MLB game in Iowa. White Sox vs. Yankees. I love you and am super excited!
“-Dad”
Maverick was stoked, to say the least.
“As he was putting it together, he looks up and says, ‘When are we leaving?’” Burke said of his son’s reaction.
Burke wanted to be strategic in breaking the news to his son.
“As a dad, as a baseball fan, I knew this day was going to be special,” he said. “I knew it was going to be one that he and I would always remember together. For whatever reason, the quote in the movie, ‘Hey, Dad! Want to have a catch?’ (That) has always been one of my favorite movie quotes, and I chose to write the letter because I wanted to frame this as a piece of memorabilia. I plan to get a couple of the pictures framed and then hopefully he’ll let me hang it on his wall.”
The field was constructed near the original set of the 1989 film starring Kevin Costner in Dyersville.
Costner voiced a promo on the big screen for all to watch, and the star of the film delivered a message before the game.
“Our imaginations are infinite,” Costner opened in the pre-taped message. “Sculpting a baseball diamond from a farmer’s field in Iowa. Longing for summer as seasons are painted on its canvas. Once this game and this land touches you, the wind never blows so hard again.
“Two Major League teams gift us a forever moment. The White Sox, the Yankees come to our Field of Dreams and play ball.”
He then walked from the original movie site and entered the stadium through right-center field with a score from the film playing over the PA system. Shortly after, the Yankees and White Sox entered the field donning 1919-era uniforms.
Clarksville native and American Idol Season 16 winner Maddie Poppe sung the national anthem and Costner threw out the ceremonial first pitch in front of an announced crowd of 7,832.
“The day was magical,” Burke said. “Everything about it was absolutely perfect. You pull in, you smell the fresh-cut grass and as you’re walking to the new stadium, you walked through corn stalks, and I think we all got chills as we entered the stadium that way.
“From an atmosphere standpoint, it was baseball in its purest form, right in the middle of a cornfield. I joked that the crack of the bat just sounded a little bit better in the middle of a cornfield.”
After the Yankees scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to grab an 8-7 lead, Chicago’s Tim Anderson launched a two-run, walk-off homer to lift the White Sox to a thrilling 9-8 victory.
“Unbelievable,” Burke said of the game. “We were surprised with an unbelievable game with a Hollywood ending. Everything about it was perfect. It was the sunset, it was the camaraderie of the baseball fans, whether you’re wearing a White Sox, Yankees or a W-SR T-shirt, everybody was grateful to be there. It was like stepping back in time and just enjoying the game for what it is.”
What made the moment ever more meaningful was, for one night, “Iowa was the place to be.” The event will take place again in 2022, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed.
“The Field of Dreams game was a grand showing,” Burke said. “And having it right next to the movie site, I think, made it incredibly special. They could’ve put the field anywhere and to put it in such close proximity (to the set), I think it really showcased the state well. The ‘Iowa Nice’ feel was absolutely on display. It was unbelievable just as a sports fan in general to be at the epicenter of sports for that day and it happened to be in the middle of a cornfield in Iowa.”