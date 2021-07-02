Bill Hemmes is a hosta-holic.
The retired W-SR teacher and Wartburg prof embraces this description wholeheartedly, as it captures his inner self.
“I am on a 12-step recovery program to stop buying hostas,” he jokes.
That inner self — sensitive, poetic and vulnerable — is reflected in his garden, at 106 Stillwater Road, one of the stops in the inaugural garden tour of the Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools Foundation.
The tour, which includes four gardens in Waverly and two in Shell Rock (see sidebar), will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on July 11, a Sunday. Funds from tickets, $10 for individuals and $25 for family passes, will go to Smart Money, a program that helps teachers in K-12. In 2019 alone, when it was started, the program has awarded $14,000 to W-SR classrooms.
Tickets are on sale now at First Bank, Fidelity Bank, Security State Bank, and Meyer Pharmacy.
For Bill, as for the other hosts in the garden tour, the teachers’ ability to have some discretionary money to help with projects is of the essence.
On Friday morning, I toured Bill’s garden, which is in the Shelby Ridge addition in town.
Pulling into the driveway, I had a sense that I was revisiting a place I had visited before, but did not trust my gut to say so.
My host, however, greeted me warmly, and said:
“You remember you have been here before, when the tree fell on our deck.”
It all came back to me in a flash.
A big linden tree had fallen on the deck during a storm and I had gone to the residence to take pictures.
It is then that I saw, for the first time, the amazing garden that Bill and Laura had built. They had moved to the property in October 2001, and the major landscaping was done in 2002 with the help the late Randy Maifeld, from Sumner.
But I didn’t have to dive deeper into the library of my memories to figure out what had happened since.
One of the first things Bill told me on Friday was that on Jan. 15, 2020, Laura had succumbed to glioblastoma brain tumor.
The garden is now no longer a greenspace to be highlighted on a tour. It took on a deeper meaning.
It is as much a memorial park to Laura’s legacy as it is a slice of nature a stranger unfamiliar with the family history would admire from the street.
As I walked into the house, a bay window overlooking the pond displayed the pictures and souvenirs of trips — Turkey, Vietnam, India, Russia and more. The couple had traveled all over and enjoyed every moment of their time in adventures.
Walking through Bill’s garden — Bill and Laura’s garden just a year ago — was like taking an emotional tour of the couple’s life.
And it was full of love and adventure.
The pond, gorgeous and soothing as I remembered it, gave life to the scene. All the trees and flowers around it, including the tropical plants, added peace to the space.
I listened to the tour highlights Bill generously offered, but my mind was traveling back in time trying to recall the first time I was here.
That part of the mystery was revealed later in the day.
The dust of time had deepened over the detail of the years, and Bill could not recall exactly when the old tree had fallen onto the deck, other than in broad strokes. But with the help of Frank Haaland, the man who built the new deck, we were able to pinpoint the year, 2012.
A search through the bound copies of the newspaper — and some diligence from our sports editor, Tyler Poslosky — finally yielded results.
The June 26, 2012, edition of the Bremer County Independent had the headline “Mini tornado strikes again, Waverly couple counts blessings.”
Now the memories came back full force.
The wind that had struck down the tree in 2012 was the second act of God that landed in that spot.
The first one, on Sept. 11, 2001, was a mini tornado that hit there right before the couple moved in. It scathed down six trees, and some of them were 150-year-old oaks.
In the time since, Bill and Laura continued to add more plants and features to their garden.
When the two had lived in their old house in the Murphy addition, Laura was the gardener in the family and Bill billed himself as the hosta person.
Once they moved to Shelby Ridge, in retirement in a house that they designed themselves, with the garden in mind, their roles were reversed.
“I became the gardener and she became the hosta lady,” Bill said.
The two had been married for 54 years when Laura passed away.
High school sweethearts, they married on June 11, 1965, in a country Lutheran Church near Coulter, with Laura’s father, Willard, officiating.
Two years later, they moved to Waverly, where they raised their two children, Holly and Marc.
For both, Waverly was a place of growth and happiness. Laura taught in the high school GED literacy program through Hawkeye Community College, after earning a master’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa. Laura served on the Waverly Health Center Auxiliary Board, the library board and on the board of Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Bill taught French and started the Spanish program in 1987, in the school district. He coached girls tennis and established the boys soccer program at W-SR in 1999.
Among their shared hobbies were travel — they had gone to all 50 states and over 50 countries — and of course, the garden.
In the time since Laura’s departure, Bill has continued to nurture it. At one time, it had over 300 hosta cultivars, some of which the present drought had damaged.
In the pond, 75 coy, which winter under a thick layer of ice, much to the surprise of Bill’s California friends, now enjoy the water, and the food that Bill gives them twice a day.
Fresh fruit from a jostaberry tree, and later in the season, grapes, are a nice addition to the vegetable garden.
While Laura is gone physically, her presence is felt throughout the house and in the garden.
Last summer, in celebration of Laura’s life, Pastor Jim Carpenter gave a talk, and Bill and daughter Holly spread her ashes among the hostas, with son Marc and 20 friends watching.
In life as in death, Laura will be resting among her favorite flowers.
“She will always be here,” Bill said.