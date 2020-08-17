A good heart and a good deed go hand in hand for Rhett Dahlquist.
The Waverly 10-year-old, young as she is, knows firsthand that compassion brings healing for those who need it and happiness for those who extend it.
It is a nurtured gift that uplifts all.
For several years, Rhett and her sisters, Ramey and Reagan, have done charitable projects, raising money for various causes, by doing hands-on work to earn it.
So when recently, Rhett asked them to help with a fundraiser she had in mind, the older sisters and their parents, Clay and Jody, rolled up their sleeves.
The idea was to help a local family pay medical expenses for their newborn, a situation Rhett learned about from a local pediatrician.
Knowing full well that medical bills can be astronomical and a charitable fundraiser would barely scratch the surface did not dissuade Rhett from taking on the challenge. She knows firsthand that every little bit helps a little and brings on the energy of bigger help.
In her mind, standing idly by was not an option, so she enlisted the help of her sisters, her best friend, Kate Nelson, 11, her parents, and her grandparents, Sandra and Terry.
So on Aug. 8, at South Riverside Park in Waverly, the Dahlquists, along with Kate, held a bake sale called “Kids who Care” for the cause.
To prepare for the sale, Grandpa Terry put to use the baking skills he had learned as a child — his mother was a teacher, so he learned fast — and made German chocolate cake and a vanilla cake with chocolate ganache. Not to be outdone, Ramey made monster cookies and cake balls, and Reagan crafted some homemade chocolates.
For her part, Kate, a sixth-grader, baked cookies.
“That’s one of my favorite things to do,” she said.
In addition to Kate and the Dahlquist team, the bake sale featured items from Matilda Wagner, Linde Hubbard, Gerri Dix, Brooklyn Hoffman, Penny Franke, Ellie Neuendorf and Becca Elsamiller.
Kate and Rhett, of course, are more like sister spirits than just best friends. Working on a common cause to help others has become part of their friendship fabric.
Their goal was to make at least $250, but as early as 11 a.m., they had reached it.
“There’s a lot of people out there who have trouble paying for medical stuff and so I just wanted to help them out,” Rhett said.
Over the years she has worked helping her family with selling pumpkins over Halloween for the benefit of a designated area organization and raising funds for Retrieving Freedom, the non-profit organization that trains dogs to improve the lives of veterans and kids with autism. In the process, Rhett has gained some sharable insights about the meaning of charity.
“Good deeds make you feel good and stuff, because you are, like, helping out and making someone happy,” Rhett said. “It makes you feel happy inside helping someone else.”