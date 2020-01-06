The New Year, and the new decade for that matter, are both off to an awesome start for Waverly.
What’s the great news?
Waverly is a finalist for the 2020 Healthiest State Annual Awards, a true recognition of the efforts of countless area volunteers and organizations who have invested themselves in creating, sustaining and elevating the quality of life in town.
The winner in the Healthy Hometown Powered by Wellmark Community Award category, where Creston, Dickinson Center, Manning, Washington and West Union are also shortlisted, will be announced on Feb. 6 during the awards ceremony at the Ron Pearson Center in Des Moines.
The Healthiest State Annual Awards are open to the public and tickets are on sale now at IowaHealthiestState.com/Awards. Tickets are $25 for individuals or $190 for a table of eight.
At the awards ceremony, the keynote speaker, Lyndsey (Medders) Fennelly, a former Iowa State University women’s basketball player, and owner of CampusCycle spin studio will share her inspirational story as an advocate for mental health. Lyndsey Fennelly is also married to Iowa State Women’s basketball assistant coach Billy Fennelly.
In the past, the winning entry has received a monetary award of $5,000 for a project of their choice that promotes the goals of health and wellness, says Lauren Kollauf, a spokesperson for the Healthiest State Initiative, the nonprofit spearheading the lifestyle transformation movement.
The announcement has created a lot of excitement at the Waverly Area Partnership for Healthy Living, which, incidentally, will mark its 10th anniversary this year.
Partners include the Waverly Health Center, the Bremer County Health Department, Bremer County Conservation, the City of Waverly, Waverly Leisure Services, the Waverly Public Library, The W, the Waverly Shell Rock School District, the Waverly Chamber of Commerce, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School and the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments.
WAPHL earned its non-profit status in 2013, and its mission is “to play a leadership role in the efforts to enhance the health status and well-being of Bremer County and the surrounding regions.”
Amanda Ramthun, Community Health Specialist with Waverly Health Center, said WAPHL reached out to Healthy Hometown last year to re-energize its purpose.
The two entities worked collaboratively to implement WAPHL’s vision to connect “all people, businesses and places in creating a positive energy such that the people want to visit, live, learn and play.”
Among the initiatives that came out of this joint work are the establishment of nicotine free parks in May; enhancing the community gardens, which produced 8,413 pounds of fresh, healthy produce, which was donated and used by local families; holding a walking audit workshop to assess the walk-ability and bike-ability of Waverly; implementing and promoting a walking school bus to encourage students and families to take advantage of this healthy option; and encouraging physical activity in the schools, which this past year culminated with a successful Go-Hawk Hustle 5K.
Whether Waverly ultimately wins the top award, it is important to remember that the community has been the beneficiary of the concerted efforts of the home-based WAPHL’s initiatives for a decade, not a small feat.
The group has persisted in its ventures and stayed focused on its purpose which was kickstarted in 2010, after a World Health Organization report and the Centers for Disease Control released troubling data about the growing threat of childhood obesity.
Since then, the hard efforts of volunteers and groups working, in a true Iowa fashion, without much fanfare, but with unabated enthusiasm and dedication, have been gaining momentum and now are on track for some statewide recognition.
“I am very proud of the work our organization has been able to accomplish for the health and well-being of our community,” Ramthun said. “The hard work of all of our community members deserves to be recognized and I hope it encourages our community to continue playing an active role in making Waverly a healthy and progressive place to live.”