He worked for the City of Waverly for 48 years — first, on the golf course, then on the garbage pickup route, then with the water department.
So when he hung up his city uniform at the end of 2020, he had made history, as one of the longest serving city workers.
Time has been kind to Darrel Anderson, and today, towering 6 foot high and wearing size 13 steel-toed shoes like one would a pair of booties, he is on the threshold of a new adventure in retirement.
Had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic, his co-workers would have given him a proper retirement party. But given the rules prohibiting gatherings, he settled for a low key ceremony, with the City Administrator James Bronner handing him a wooden medallion, a card signed by city employees and Waverly dollars to spend in local shops.
Instead of a cake, which would have been traditional under normal circumstances, to comply with coronavirus rules, Darrel delivered cupcakes to the city departments. Just as the calendar was to turn to the new year, on Dec. 31, he locked the office door of the water department for the last time, put the keys in the truck and walked out.
“It was a strange feeling to realize that it was the last time I was going to lock that door,” he said. “Then I went home, sat down and watched TV with the wife.”
By the next day, it was starting to sink in that he would no longer have to get up in the early morning hours or stay late if there’s an emergency with a leaking water main.
At 68, Darrel looks just a bit older and just a bit fuller than the bespectacled young man he was when he joined the water department in 1980.
In a photo published by Waverly Newspapers then, on the occasion of the retirement of Robert Heiser from the water department, the man who taught Darrel the “tricks of the job,” a smiling Darrel, sporting a well-groomed full mustache, is holding a unique parting gift for Heiser — a lamp fashioned out of a water meter.
Then and now, Darrel’s hands show that the Shell Rock native has made his living by hard work and steady effort. Growing up on a farm near Shell Rock, he was the oldest of three kids in the family of Harold and Janet Anderson. He went to Shell Rock elementary and graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1970.
Just prior to graduation, as a member of the track team, Darrel ran the 200-yard dash in 21.88 seconds, a record that is still unmatched 50 years later.
“I can’t run that fast now,” he jokes.
But over the past 15 years, Darrel has also found an outlet for the creative spirit that has been bubbling inside him all along.
He has found a hobby that has allowed him to work with his heart and his hands to bring joy to kids.
His hands, big as they are, and made stronger from flushing fire hydrants and holding tools at work during the week, have shown great agility and artistry in handling delicate balloons on the weekends.
It is a good thing that he has had years to practice, as this will be his main career in retirement.
Countless blue giraffes, yellow dogs and red swords have come out from under those calloused fingers, by twisting balloons into desired toys for kids, not to mention the nostalgic tokens for an occasional grown-up.
Tackling this task with a skill he has perfected over time has earned Darrel the moniker the Balloon Man, which is how he expects strangers to call him.
That’s who he wanted to be.
That’s who he gradually became.
That’s who he will be from now on.
But don’t get this one wrong. It’s not that Darrel could not wait for retirement to knock on his door; he did enjoy working with his crew, and he did love getting to know all the residents he had served in his line of duty as a city worker.
But being a balloon man, or better being The Balloon Man in this area, has brought him so much joy that he can’t imagine what he would do with himself had he not had this gift.
“I just wanted to do something for the kids and the good Lord kind of tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘Hey, you know, I give you the gift to work with kids and kids like balloons,’ so it just kind of went from there,” he said, recalling his epiphany.
It just so happened that it was at a courtyard bash that he first tried his hand at balloon sculpting. Mr. Jim Vowels, the high school band director, invited Darrel to entertain the students with balloon making, and he agreed.
Darrel had nothing to lose if the balloon animals didn’t come out right, after all he was just beginning to learn the craft. But he must have made an impression because by the end of the evening a man asked him if he would do balloons for pay.
“I said, ‘Sure, why not?’” he replied.
And his fate was sealed.
He bought a book and taught himself how to do it. Once he got the knack of it, he started to improvise.
In fact, all of his signature pieces came out of keeping his ears open to the wishes of the kids and making his brain and his fingers wrap around them, sometimes literally.
One of his balloon sculptures, the Twisted Braided Stick, for instance, was prompted by a request from a boy who “wanted three balloons put together.”
“I said I had nothing for three balloons,” Darrel recalled.
Not wanting to disappoint the boy, Darrel thought on the spot that his mother had taught him how to braid twine, so he gave it a try but with balloons instead.
It worked.
“I braided it and I handed it to him and from that point on, I made a lot of them,” he said.
On another occasion, Darrel wanted to comfort a guitar player who had hit his thumb with a hammer and could not play his instrument at a church function, so Darrel crafted a balloon guitar.
“I made something that looked like a guitar and handed it to him and said, ‘Well, it won’t sound the same, but it should be a lot easier on your fingers,’” he smiled, recalling the joke and the gesture.
The kindness was appreciated as much as the humor.
Informally, Darrel has kept track of how kids’ wishes have evolved over time, but it seems that some never go away. The sword and the belt, for instance, are the most requested sculptures generation after generation. As far as colors go, pink and light blue hold the record event after event.
In many ways, for local kids Darrel has become the summer counterpart of Santa Claus, a patient, kind man who listens to what kids want and tries to fulfill every wish.
If a kid wants a flower, they get a flower; if they want a cat, they get a cat; if they want a Captain America shield, they get a Captain America shield.
Even though Darrel has made his own catalog of pictures to help the kids make their pick easier, each choice is unique.
Wearing a farmer’s outfit and a big hat, a big boot by his side for tips, Darrel is easy to spot at any event because he is never alone.
A group of eager kids, some by themselves, others holding onto their parents or grandparents, always forms around him.
If the day is steamy, he tries to work fast so as to keep the line as short as possible.
But still, a kid’s wish is his command, so he tries to oblige. The sword is the fastest to make, but the octopus, which uses four balloons, takes the longest, which seems even longer in the thick of summer.
At first, Darrel wrestled with whether he should accept tips, but soon he found out that the dollar bills and change people put in the boot are a token of the real gratitude they feel for his presence.
“I’ve had a few people put in tips because they enjoy watching me so much, not even taking a balloon,” he said.
Money is not the only currency that has made its way into the tips boot. Kids have scraped their pockets for change, or deposited things of value for them, like a domino piece and a hand-made drawing.
Darrel treasures these gifts.
“The kids are giving what they have, I teared up, they took the time to do something special for me and I enjoy that,” he said.
A girl asked him once for a basic balloon and returned with a dog she had made for him.
“She went above and beyond and did it on her own,” he said with appreciation.
Darrel has taught classes at Hawkeye Community College on balloon sculpting, and at least one of his students, a woman from Indonesia, has taken his craft to her native country, prompting Darrel to joke that his co-workers ought call him Professor Darrel, but they declined. He even made a video on YouTube telling his story and secrets.
In one unusual turn of events 10 years ago, Darrel met this writer while flushing a hydrant on Fourth Street Southwest near Norby’s Farm Fleet. The story is worth telling, because it captures his child-like spontaneity.
In search of a subject for a video commercial, this writer spotted Darrel doing his job and asked him on the spot to be a part of the video and stand under the falling water with an umbrella. Darrel’s joy at this unexpected encounter can be seen on YouTube.
In the process of twisting balloons to make shapes and empower budding superheroes, Darrel has earned a degree, so to speak, as he has seen first-hand a grassroots version of what is taught in business and marketing classes.
If a kid asks him to create something he has never tried before, he never turns them down.
“I tell them, ‘OK, now this is the first time I’m going to do it, you may not like it, but here’s the deal. I’ll do it the best I can and if you don’t like it, we’ll throw it away and I’ll make you something out of the book,’” he said
Another worthwhile insight Darrel has gained is that if “sometimes you explain what you are doing and how you’re doing it,” the outcome is more likely to be accepted by the kid even if the desired horse still looks more like a dog.
Over the years, Darrel has met a lot of kids, and many of them are now parents, bringing their own children to him at fairs and celebrations.
But at the core of every balloon, there is always a child’s dream, and that is what connects Darrel to his own childhood, when his dad, Harold, would buy him and his siblings, Gail and David, plain balloons at the Butler County Fair in Allison.
“You know, sometimes they just want a balloon,” he said.
A grandfather of five, Darrel says he still needs to grow up.
“Nobody has ever accused me of acting my age,” he said. “I’d rather be in a room full of kids than adults… I think it’s the energy I take from kids. A lot of people ask me which is my favorite balloon to make, and I say the one which makes a child smile.”