The beautiful blue craftsman four-square home, presently residing at 415 Fourth Ave. SW, is a testament to a Waverly couple’s commitment to historic authenticity.
In 2020, its current owners, Scott and Linda Kollenkark, were awarded the Waverly Historic Preservation Award by the Waverly Historic Preservation Commission. The award recognizes recent exterior building improvements that are sensitive to original architectural character.
While the house appears quite settled in its southwestern Waverly neighborhood, it has a unique history. William Wehrmacher, who came to Waverly in 1907 to practice law and became Bremer County Attorney in 1910, built his home in 1911 in southeastern Waverly. The selected site was the last vacant lot in an area then known as Curtis Grove, next to where the present-day Waverly Historic Lofts is now located.
Wehrmacher hired Architect Leitha to design the home, and George Hammetter, of Sumner, was hired as contractor. William Wehrmacher died in 1957, but his wife Lulu continued to live there until 1970, when she moved to Bartels.
In April 1992, the house was moved across the Cedar River by the Aylsworth Moving Company of Wadena, Iowa. It crossed the Bremer Avenue bridge and was nestled into its present location at 415 Fourth Ave. SW.
This bold transfer served two purposes: it saved a handsome and historic family home from demolition, and also provided space for the construction of a parking lot next to the then CUNA Mutual Building. Before the move, the chimney was removed and transported separately on a semi-truck; however, luckily, the ghost of a former maid, who was said to inhabit the home, did not follow the home to its new address.
The house remained in the Wehrmacher family until 2019, when Scott and Linda Kollenkark, friends of the Wehrmacher family, purchased it. The Wehrmacher family knew that Scott and Linda possessed the skills and desire to do the necessary work and serve as faithful stewards of the home. Since their purchase, the Kollenkarks have worked tirelessly to restore the historical features of the exterior, and they continue to renovate and restore the beautiful interior so that generations to come can enjoy this historic treasure.
Scott and Linda Kollenkark will be presented with a certificate commemorating their Historic Preservation Award on Saturday, May 22. A program, open to the public, will be held at 11 a.m. at the Farmers Exchange Building in South Riverside Park. This celebration includes tours of the Exchange, now a city indoor shelter-house, from 9 a.m. to noon; in addition, ice cream treats will be available, courtesy of 4 Queens Dairy Cream.
Events on May 22 are sponsored by the Waverly Historical Preservation Commission as part of May’s annual observance of National Preservation Month.