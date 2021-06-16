She served with passion.
Those who knew her — in depth and in passing — in her many roles as a community leader, mentor, organizer, teacher, book-lover, mother and wife, marveled at her compassion.
Those who didn’t get a chance to meet her in person — and in Waverly, that means very few — also benefited from her love for the community she called home.
Denise Grace (Loupee) Timmerman passed away quietly on June 12 at her home in Waverly, after a courageous fight with diabetes and heart disease.
But her life’s work on multiple fronts will be a living monument to her dedication to her community and her family.
She had a kind spirit and a brave soul and has rightfully earned the moniker “Waverly’s do-gooder.”
In a journey so packed with uplifting deeds and care for others, she managed to map her own path and follow it despite the challenges she encountered.
Born on March 26, 1960, in Newton, she graduated from Newton High School in 1978. As a sophomore at Ellsworth Community College, she met David Timmerman, a Tripoli freshman, at a party, on Oct. 19, 1979, when he played air guitar, a story she loved to tell later in life. She was “full of life, witty and patient,” David wrote in a public Facebook post.
The two married on Aug. 15, 1981, at First United Methodist Church in Newton.
“We were blessed with two great kids — Holly & Bradley, the best partners for our kids — Tiffany, Marissa & Melissa, four dogs we loved like kids — Snickers, Bandon, Bianca & Dori, an amazing cast of friends, family & Waverly residents & for quite a few years, good health for Denise,” David wrote on his Facebook profile.
David said Denise loved playing tennis in high school and college as well as with the Shell Rock Tennis league. An avid reader, she was a member of Happy Booker’s Book Club. She also tutored Waverly-Shell Rock students, taught Sunday School and attended events in town.
“She loved being part of the Waverly community & quite often called or sent positive feedback to the city of Waverly for something positive she felt they needed to hear,” David added.
In her own life, Denise dealt with adversity from an early age.
She lost her mother, Velma Smith Loupee, in a farm accident when Denise was just 2.
Growing up without the influence of a mom, she always worried if she would fulfill a mother’s role well, given that she hadn’t experienced a mother’s love firsthand.
She needn’t have concerned herself with that because her empathy and her selflessness guided her well in the parenting of her children, Holly and Bradley.
She selflessly shared the overflow of love with everyone who came in contact with her, reaching out to strangers of all walks of life, who soon became friends, and ultimately, extended family members.
At the Engelbrecht, Ackerman and Hassman (now Engelbrecht) law office where she worked as an office manager and a paralegal from 1985 to 2017, she helped clients overcome some of the hardships that had brought them there.
At the Waverly Library, where she worked from 2017 to 2020, she helped patrons and kids find the readings they craved. Years later, people would come up to her at the store or other public places, where she would be frequenting with her husband and thank her for her presence in their lives in difficult times.
“I met a lot of people like this,” David, said.
But going through her formative years without a mother was not the only challenge Denise faced. Life served her more hardships with multiple health issues she suffered from.
In 2012, she underwent a kidney transplant. The donor happened to be David’s first cousin, Susan Burns-Rasmussen, and over the years the two developed a special bond.
Eventually Denise’s diabetes took over her independence, and ultimately, her life.
But throughout this, her love for a Wisconsin band called Vic Ferrari, kept up her spirits, and allowed her to share the band’s talents with her community during Waverly’s annual celebration, Heritage Days.
VIC FERRARI & HERITAGE DAYS
On the Heritage Days Committee, as a member, as co-chair with her husband, David, and, later as the chair for 12 years, she put her heart and soul into honoring Waverly’s roots.
So much so that when she and David heard a band called Vic Ferarri at Rock Fest near Cadott, Wisconsin, in 1995, they decided to bring the group to Waverly at some point.
Eventually, the Timmermans went to the late Donna Kay Oberheu, the chairwoman of the event at the time, and played a recording of the band’s performance they had, as a way to engender interest in the organizing committee.
Their passion paid off in a big way, and led to the debut of the Appleton, Wisconsin, group at Heritage Days in Waverly in 2005. This ultimately opened the door for the group not just in Waverly but also for shows all over Iowa.
Like a proud mother, Denise had such faith in the group, and was so confident that their music and charisma would win them loyal fans on Waverly soil, that she paid half of the band’s fee from her own savings that first year, with the other half being split between the committee and some fundraising she and her husband did for the occasion.
Vic Ferrari played at Waverly Heritage Days since 2005, and in the 15-year span, the Timmermans hosted them and other groups at their house for pre-show dinners.
The love was mutual. The group members loved the Timmermans and rewarded them for their friendship with what they had in abundance — music and appreciation.
On many occasions the band dedicated songs to Denise, and especially one of her favorite songs, “Calling All Angels,” when she needed an uplift.
That relationship earned her the name “Iowa’s Vic mama.”
The band’s connection took on a different meaning as Denise was about to depart this world.
She passed away on Saturday, June 12, and that night, it so happened that Vic Ferrari was scheduled to perform in New Hampton.
Having the band play in Iowa on Denise’s last day on earth was more than a coincidence for David.
It was deeply comforting and a sign from above that only the physical part of Denise is gone. In August, she and David would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.
Bereft and hurting from the loss of his wife that had just happened hours earlier, after a lot of reflection, David decided to go to the concert that night.
It was a way for him to feel the love of the group they both had loved, and also, for the group to celebrate Denise. Grief was drowned in song as Michael Bailey, the lead performer, dedicated a song to Denise.
“It was what I needed and the band members told me it was what they needed,” David said.
Despite the hardship she encountered along the way, Denise’s spirit was indomitable. She did not like to dwell on the negative, but rather, looked for the brighter side of things.
In making her final arrangements, Denise had asked all present at her celebration of life ceremony to come in bright regular summer clothes, or as the obituary put it, emphatically, “(no black!).”
At the celebration of life services, which will happen at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kaiser Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, pastor Marilyn Sargent, of Faith United Church of Christ, will be officiating. Also speaking the funeral will be Susan Burns-Rasmussen, the kidney donor, and lifelong friend.
The music will include Vic Ferrari’s “Symphony on the Rocks,” a song that the lead vocalist on this piece, Chris Szebeni, dedicated to Denise in various performances while she was dealing with health issues. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page. Burial will follow in the Harlington Cemetery, Waverly.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to services on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to the Waverly Public Library or Waverly Health Center.
Meanwhile, the community is mourning the loss of one of its main cheerleaders.
Jess Hamilton, who worked side by side with Denise on the Heritage Days committee, and is also a family friend, said Denise was one of a kind.
“She was a wonderful person,” Hamilton said emotionally. “A lot of people can only hope to be as good of a person as she was. She cared a lot more about other people than about what she was going through. She gave everything she could to the community.”
One of the current co-chairs of the Heritage Days Committee, Darwin Rittgers, said that Denise was very integral in evolving the annual celebration from a single-day event to its current multi-day extravaganza.
“She’ll be remembered by all of the contacts that she had, all of the people she’s dealt with,” Rittgers said. “She was literally at every meeting, and she was loved by everybody; she had no enemies.
“As a chairperson, she was able to work with all different types of personalities, which is one thing that she will always be remembered for. It was something she was involved with in her life, but there was a much bigger picture. She wanted it to be able to grow and be bigger and better.”
Julie Kniep, the Bremer County Clerk of Court, who is also the treasurer of Heritage Days, said three things defined her friend’s life: kindness, reading and music. One of the first things the two women did as friends years ago was go to a Vic Ferrari concert in Clear Lake.
“She is one of the kindest people I have ever known, so thoughtful, always made time for other people,” Kniep said. “You would do something nice for her and a week later, you’d get a card in the mail, thanking you, and she did that for numerous people, who would do that?”
Rittgers added that the Waverly Heritage Days Committee, which he said would be meeting Thursday night to finalize the schedule for the July 15-18 event, plans to honor Denise in some fashion.
“We want to do something,” he said about commemorating her service on the committee. “Even after she was no longer a co-chair, she was still part of it.
“People called her and asked her questions about it. Her memory went far back. If someone couldn’t find it, they went to Denise.”
As the tributes poured in, and David tries to process the new reality of living on without Denise, he said this paragraph he wrote sums it best:
“It was Denise’s ️ heart that decided when her last day with us would be & took her life away, “ he wrote, “but for all the other days we had with her, it was her heart ️ that defined who she was & she included all of us in her journey. We’re all in her heart just as she’ll forever be in our hearts.”