For 50 years, Waverly has worked to create the Cedar River Parkway, a transportation corridor connecting Iowa Highway 3 on the east and west sides of town.
On Tuesday morning, the third and last section of the approximately 3-mile road opened for traffic, marking the completion of the project and demonstrating the city’s long-held vision and commitment to growth.
Rain lagging on from early-morning storms did not prevent a group of residents, stakeholders, city officials and council members, along with kids on scooters, from getting to the 10:30 a.m. celebration on the edge of the Cedar River Parkway Bridge, now the longest bridge in the county.
Decades of hard work and dedication culminated in a symbolic ceremony when City Attorney and Economic Development Director Bill Werger and Connie Tolan, an economic development specialist, held the opposite ends of a white ribbon, which Waverly Mayor Dean Soash snipped with a pair of 2-foot-long metal scissors, signalling the official opening of the corridor to applause.
At the beginning of the ceremony, Mayor Soash addressed the public briefly.
“I don’t know whether to feel humble or honored to be able to do this,” he told the crowd, “because a lot of people before me as mayor worked on this for well over 50 years.”
As residents milled around casually, prior to the approximately 10-minute ceremony, one resident, Lavern Fails, had told the mayor how delighted he was.
“I’ve waited 80 years for this bridge,” Fails said, adding that the new road would help resolve the congestion on Bremer Avenue, which has been the subject of year-long discussions and forums in town.
In his remarks, the mayor called the opening a “landmark achievement.”
He emphasized that the newly opened section includes a “crucial, flood-resistant bridge over the Cedar River that was missing in 2008 when we had, obviously, the historic floods.”
“This will allow residents and emergency vehicles to have a have a route to get to the other side of town without a 23-mile detour,” he said referring to the experience of the 500-year flood 11 years ago.
Soash added that the urban arterial, which also features a 10-foot-wide pedestrian/bike trail, which connects area trails, will provide congestion relief for downtown Waverly by offering an alternate route to commuters and commercial traffic, which currently use Bremer Avenue, Waverly’s main street.
He lauded past and present city leaders for staying true to the vision; city staff for their dedication; Waverly Utilities for bringing light to urban roadways; Stanley Consultants and WHKS & Co. for their engineering work, as well as Cramer & Associates for their role as general contractors; and landowners for selling parts of their properties to the city to enable the road development.
“How about the taxpayers?” a Waverly resident, Mike Jahnke, shouted out from the side.
“This is a total taxpayer-financed project,” Soash said. “There is no federal or state funds in here, as far as I know.”
Waverly Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Phil Jones, a former city administrator, said city leadership made a “significant investment” in the corridor over the last 50 years.
“This project shows in real terms the strong belief that the mayor and council have in Waverly,” Jones said. “Today is a good day, and our best days are still ahead.
“To get there, they know that we must cast visions, make smart investments with limited dollars, and set aside money to develop, rehabilitate and maintain our critical infrastructure.”
Going off script and elaborating on Jahnke’s question, Jones explained the final phase was funded by local option sales tax and tax increment financing (TIF).
“That’s not from the general-obligation, write-a-check-for-your-house tax rolls,” he said. “That’s from people coming to Waverly, spending their dollars here and for the growth that essentially pays for itself.
“The Cedar River Parkway does many things to strengthen the community and help our local businesses. It creates added routes for traffic to more effectively move commerce, it reduces thru traffic congestion in our central business corridor, it provides access to new lands for commercial, residential, and recreational development, and it helps create recreation options with new trail connections.”
The final phase, which is a mile long, had a price tag of $10 million. The centerpiece of the project is a $4.9 million bridge, billed as the longest in Bremer County at 820 feet and is the only
The first phase, Tenth Avenue Southwest, was completed in 2001. The second, between Fourth Street Southwest and Eighth Street Southeast, wrapped up in 2014.
A drone circled above while the ceremony was taking place, taking video of the event. Right before the mayor cut the ribbon, at Werger’s urging, everyone waved to the remote-controlled camera in the sky.
A new page in the history of town turned with the removal of the barriers around 11 a.m.
The first vehicle to go through the bridge was the convertible owned by Merry and Dave Fredrick, with Mayor Soash sitting on top of the back seat, waving at some passersby and admiring the scenic route.
“It is the first car to go through here, legally,” David Fredrick quipped.
Kids, the ultimate beneficiaries of the project, were also excited to try the road, while it was still closed, with their bikes and scooters.
Reflecting on the new bridge Madelyn Jones, 5, the second daughter of Phil and Erin Jones, explained the joy of scooting on the bridge thusly:
“It is a lot of fun to switch the lines,” she said. “That’s really fun for me and my sister, that’s what really fun about the bridge.”