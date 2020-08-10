A love-filled message on the walkway.
A welcome mat, literally.
And a meal every other day for a whole month, cooked by a church member and delivered to the door.
This is how the congregation at St. Paul Lutheran Church and School showed its appreciation for Tamela Johnson, the school’s new principal, when she and her husband, Fred, pulled up to the house they had just bought in town.
It was a new chapter in the Johnson family history, and in a way, also a return to their area roots.
What gave the move even a deeper meaning is the fact that Johnson is transitioning from public to private education at a time in history when the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way society lives and learns.
As young teachers, the Johnsons lived in Janesville, where Tamela and Fred taught and where their two daughters, Christi, 27, now a lawyer in Chicago, and Breanna, 25, a graduate student at UNI, both grew up.
“The girls were like, ‘Mom, you are going back home,’” she said of her daughters’ reaction to the news that she would take over the principalship duties at the church school in Waverly.
Like many principals this year, Johnson is a bit overwhelmed with the safety preparedness that needs to happen at the school because of the coronavirus pandemic.
She said the teachers are each working in their classrooms to ensure safety protocols are properly implemented, and added that they will be in charge of the mask-wearing policy the school has in place.
Johnson is thrilled to be starting the new job, and so is the community she will serve.
What she brings to the table is 33 years in education, most recently as the Director of School Improvement for Humboldt Community School District.
Like many applying and interviewing for a new job, Johnson was nervous but decided she wanted to take a “leap of faith” into a new role.
She was ready to retire from public education and turn the wealth of experience she had accumulated there to the parochial setting.
“To have that aspect of religion, and the aspects of prayer in school, you know, along with the Pledge of Allegiance, is very important to me,” Johnson said.
While working at Humboldt, Johnson oversaw 1,300 students, 140 teachers and 50 paraeducators, a job that became overwhelming at times.
The parochial pace, on the other hand, with its smaller size, both in terms of space and students, offered the possibility of an in-depth engagement, an aspect of the job which appealed at her.
“At Humboldt, I got to be around all those kids, but I was never seen as their principal, just as someone else in the building and I really wanted to be able to serve others in a smaller warm caring environment,” Johnson said.
Johnson understands the essential role educators will play as students return to school in the fall after the spring semester was cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak.
That’s why she is ready to meet the challenge ahead.
She knows there will be excitement as well as struggles along the way.
“We want to help create that warm, caring, loving environment, and it can be hard to do that with a mask on,” she said. “And so that challenge sometimes can be trying to figure out how we can get all of our kids here in the building, how we can keep kids safe, along with staff members as well as families.”
Johnson and the rest of the faculty and staff of St. Paul’s are working diligently to prepare for the return of their students.
To help parents, guardians and community members understand St. Paul’s plan, Johnson highlighted the weekly video “Fruit of the Spirit” which features the “return-to-learn plan” at St. Paul’s. The program,which is updated every Thursday, will also feature teacher interviews.
“Return-to-learn has been discussed in the past three weeks and this week we’re starting with interviews of the teachers to allow families and students to become familiar with the teachers as well as they’re thinking about starting back,” she said.
While the future remains uncertain and more coronavirus-related tumult may be ahead, Johnson feels certain that the community will handle it with the same grace and warmth with which they welcomed her to Waverly.
“I have worked in education for a long time and have never been welcome like this anywhere,” she said.