In the journey of the human condition, “will” becomes “is,” then “was.”
Eternity is a refraction of the past, present and future, all blended into one.
In her earth time, Maria Paula Survilla, the Wartburg music professor who passed away peacefully on April 25, inhabited all three time dimensions as comfortably as if, in each of them, she was at home in her slippers.
But through the memories of those who loved her, through the people she has touched, and through the work she has done here, in the world of the tangible, it appears, she will stay just as glued to all that is, and was, and will happen in her physical absence.
Her departure at the age of 56, from a rare neurological disease called Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease was speedy and irreversible. In an irony of fate, she died shortly after her diagnosis had been definitively confirmed.
She was looking forward to wrapping up the Spring semester of her music history and ethnomusicology classes, which, like the rest of the world, had been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
She was looking forward to spearheading the fundraising efforts to establish a physical location in Waverly for the Center for Belarusian Studies Foundation, an archive of political, historical and cultural artefacts she had been running since 2008, as the foundation’s executive director.
She was looking forward to taking her love for creativity, which had found its expression into Knitbaahpurl, a company she had created in 2011 to fill a niche in the fiber arts industry, to the next level.
She was gearing up to write a second children’s book in what may have been a trilogy about sheep. Her first one, “Over the Moon,” about a rebellious sheep, whose dream to fly hinges on her ability to change the world she was born into, may have been an allegory of her own life.
One way to sum up Paula’s legacy, which may make her smile if she’s peeking from behind a particularly soft, wooly cloud right now, is to think of her as a knitter of creative ideas which, when laid out to dry — a pun her wool-worthy friends would know — changed, albeit ever so slightly, but noticeably, our human fabric.
There are many battles Paula could have fought — and some she did — as she wanted to better the world.
But what made her invincible is that she chose to do her fighting through love and patience. Those who have been in her presence can attest to the aura of calm and compassion she carried around and imposed ever so gently on those next to her, defusing, on occasion, combustible spirits and infusing joy even in the most mundane of tasks.
Born in Spain, then transplanted in Canada, where her family relocated in 1969, after a circuitous journey fleeing Belarus during World War II, Paula sought to change history one thread at a time.
That peaceful but powerful way of bettering self and others continued in her career as a music professor in Waverly, where she landed in 1994 with her husband, Eric Wachmann, also a music professor at Wartburg College.
It is that love for the spontaneous expression of grassroots creativity, and her appreciation, or better yet, her passion for the expressive side of music, brought her to study ethnomusicology, a subject that fit her personality, as it offered a way to talk about history through the music its people had created.
THEY MET IN HIGH SCHOOL
When she first met her future husband in high school, she was a ninth-grader who played the clarinet in the band.
“She was very, very quiet, she knew lots of people but only had two close friends, she was focused on her studies and her music,” Eric told me during a recent conversation following her passing.
Keeping to herself and keeping only a few trusted friends as part of her inner circle became Paula’s way of handling life.
Like many immigrant families whose lives are caught in the turbulence of world events, Paula rarely talked about her past, as it is an impossible conversation to hold with strangers. Her mother, Ivonka Survilla, now 84, is the president in exile of the Rada of the Belarusian Democratic Republic. Her father, Janka Survilla, now deceased, was an advocate for captive nations, a passion Paula carried with her throughout her life.
That conversation about roots and journeys through time and history, she could have with Eric, whose family had landed in Canada from Estonia.
In him, she found a kindred spirit, someone who knew about being uprooted, transplanted and growing resilient on newfound soil.
As undergraduates at the University of Ottawa, they decided to tie the knot.
“We knew we had that cohesiveness, we wanted to spend the rest of our lives together,” Eric said.
That phrase, of course, changes its meaning with time.
And looking at it then, here is what Eric saw:
It was July 18, 1987, and he was standing at the altar of Paula’s parents’ church, St. Stephens, in Old Chelsea, Quebec. Next to him was his bride, in her handmade wedding dress. He wearing a full set of what he called “penguin-like tails” he had purchased for the occasion.
Surrounded by family and friends, the young couple was engrossed in Father Andre’s words, guiding them through the duties of their vows. When the pastor asked them what they had found special about each other, Eric said it was Paula’s smile, a watered-down version of something unutterable in a Catholic church and in front of their parents. When Paula was asked what she first noticed about Eric, her answer may have given the guests a clue to what might have been Eric’s uncensored response.
“She said she’d noticed my legs, which made everybody laugh,” Eric recalled.
Later, after a flamenco guitar performance, a trumpet piece played by one of their professors and a recitation of Shakespearean lyrics, the over 200 guests were treated to more than a taste of culture at the wedding. Paula and Eric had wanted a simple ritual, but when, in East European fashion, the “mothers got involved,” the bride and groom stepped away with deference.
Looking forward as they exited the church, Eric saw a life full of adventure with the woman he loved.
Looking back on it today, as he grieves so deeply his love’s loss, he is gratified that the promise of adventure has been fulfilled.
After settling down in Waverly following grad school — at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor for Paula and the University of North Carolina in Greensboro for Eric — they raised two sons, Anton, now a senior at Luther College in Music Performance and Environmental Science, and Vaalik, a freshman at Wartburg College, also studying environmental science.
Reflecting on their 33 years of marriage, Eric says they’ve been lucky to share a glorious journey together.
At each stage in life, as one of the partners developed a new interest, the other one followed, just to be a part of it.
When Eric took an interest in Japanese music and culture, Paula was right by his side, curious and eager to explore with him.
When Paula decided to take her hobbies of knitting, drawing, painting, design, photography and writing into a business mode, Eric did not have to be persuaded to jump on board.
“She was the creative brain, I was the muscle,” he said of creating Knitbaahpurl, a business, where they custom design, create and print whimsical images and witty sayings, presumably about the wooly arts, but really about the hook of life.
But what Eric didn’t expect was the brevity of their union.
DISEASE TAKES TOLL
Earlier in April, after she suffered a concussion, Paula’s health took a turn for the worst. Doctors suspected CJD, for which there is no cure.
With her husband’s help and colleagues, Paula wrapped up the semester.
Because of the coronavirus closures, both of her sons were at home as well, so her last weeks were filled with love and care.
“My only focus was to keep her happy,” Eric said. “I’d wake her up and say, ‘Today is going to be a good day.’”
Eric and the boys took Paula for a wheelchair ride at Cedar Bend Park, taking turns pushing it as fast as they could in the hilly terrain.
“She had a lot of fun,” he said.
Paula’s health went downhill fast from there.
A couple of weeks later, she passed.
She has been cremated, and the family plans to hold a celebration of life for her in the fall, as neither her mother nor other relatives were able to travel because of the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Eric and his sons rely on each other, as well as a supportive group of friends, who have become an extended family to lean on in coping with their immense grief.
It is a delicate balance, and sometimes, when Eric breaks down, his sons step in for him. At other times, when the boys show hurt, he is there for them.
“My boys are helping me get through,” he said. “I have not tried to hide my feelings. I told them they don’t have to hide their feelings. We are doing more things together than we have actually have for years. We have a closer bond between the three of us.”
In earlier conversations about life with Paula, Eric always believed he would be the first one to go, so part of him feels lost and let down.
Dreams of spending time in retirement in a house on a farm in Vermont, surrounded by their kids and families, engaged in creative pursuits — all of this will remain just an unfulfilled wish.
“We had it all figured out, as much as it could be figured out,” Eric said.
What gives him some comfort is his hopes that they would get to spend the beyond together.
“I have asked the boys to build a box, and when I am gone, to mix our ashes together, and bury it quietly, some place.
“It’s the hardest thing that I have ever had to do,” he said.
“I am so grateful we have each other, and we have friends. The boys and I can’t do this alone. The world has lost the greatest human being known to man. She was such a creative force, she was so many things, I am beginning to find she was so many things to so many other people, things that we knew but we didn’t realize. Tributes have come in from students, and colleagues and members of the diaspora, from her childhood, it’s amazing the strong connections that people have to Paula.”
Blending the “is” and “was,” in telling his wife’s and his own stories so far, Eric is unsure of what “will” would look like in the days and years ahead.
What he knows for sure, though, is that Paula’s legacy of brilliance and compassion, and her indomitable spirit will live on.
“I miss her terribly, and what I miss the most is the walks and the drives, we talked all the time, we could talk for hours and hours and hours,” he said. “She joked Knitbaahpurl was the product of a really bad sense of humor and too many long car drives. That’s the thing I miss the most, her physical presence. We existed best when we were together, it’s hard now. My boys are reflections of her. I have been incredibly fortunate to have been able to be along for the ride.”