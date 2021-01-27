Her given name was DeLoy Ivonne Heitland.
But as the world was soon to learn, the fancy-sounding appellation did not fit the character of the feisty little girl who showed up in the family of Bertha and Bernard Heitland on June 3, 1933, in Naples, South Dakota.
Early on, she earned a much simpler, monosyllabic moniker that she was destined to be known by for the rest of her life.
She was just Peg.
For 87 years, she lived as Peg, and on Jan. 5, 2021, passed away as DeLoy Yvonne “Peg” Abbas.
“I never heard anyone call her anything other than Peg,” Jeff Abbas, the oldest of Peg’s kids, told me when I asked about the origin of the nickname.
The story of how and why Peg came to stand for DeLoy Ivonne has gone through many iterations of family storytelling, and without a doubt, a lot of the reasons have been lost in the dust of multiple retellings.
One version has it that her mother wanted a son, hence “DeLoy.”
But this anecdote is the one most remembered: As a toddler, Bertha and Bernard’s third child battled rheumatic fever, and the nuns who cared for her nicknamed her Peg because her leg seemed to be hanging stubbornly out of the crib instead of lying properly inside of it.
So Peg she became and Peg she remained until she took her last breath.
In adulthood, Peg seemed to suit her well as a pen name, which is how she signed the articles she wrote for multiple area newspapers, including the Waverly paper
It is somewhat fitting, too, that without a formal education in journalism, Peg knew how to peg a news feature, a journalistic jargon for finding the angle to frame a news story.
As a junior in Watertown, South Dakota, where her family lived on a farm, she got a job at the Watertown Public Opinion, the town newspaper that had been founded in 1887. Exactly what her job tasks entailed and what she earned in terms of pay there never made it into the family lore, as she didn’t write or talk about it with her kids. What is clear, though, in retrospect, is that working in that environment sparked a lifelong curiosity in human nature and in storytelling.
After graduating from high school, Peg had an opportunity to pursue a degree in journalism, but as was the fate of many women of her generation, it was not to be.
“The times being what they were, it was not what her father wanted for her,” said Peg’s middle daughter, Mary Scott. “We’ve known a lot of the hardships she went through and that (a journalism degree) was an opportunity that was missed, that she always regretted, she really would have liked to have pushed through that.”
But even though circumstances prevented her from earning a degree in journalism, Peg embraced the goal of the profession and lived it dutifully, like a true missionary.
She found a way to take her knack for storytelling to the pages of the local paper and share it with readers. She did not make a fortune doing it, but her community would not have been the same without her.
In Bremer County, she wrote for the Waverly paper, at first, signing her reporting as Mrs. Henry Abbas Jr.
Her dispatches from Denver, like those of other women from their respective communities, which were featured on the inside pages of the newspaper, informing about happenings in each community, from visits and dinners to community events and meetings, are no doubt the precursors of today’s social media posts.
“She referred to those endeavors as keeping up with the ‘hatched, the matched and the dispatched,’” son Jeff recalled.
He has a good reason to remember since as a 12-year-old, his mother tasked him with the duty of reading her reports of newborns, newlyweds and the newly departed for the radio station in Waverly, which ultimately led to a lifelong career in radio for him.
Peg wrote about donations to local charities and happenings like the bi-monthly meeting of the Denver Community Club, which on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 1971, elected Dean Gleason, Lyle Soldwisch and Lavern Wittenburg to the board of directors, and a discussion of the “Welcome to Denver” signs was held.
She also wrote bigger features, like this Sept. 10, 1987, piece on August and Tillie Widdel, on the occasion of their 70th wedding anniversary. It became one of the few keepsakes she treasured from her career, perhaps of the wisdom it dispenced.
“Sept. 13, 1917 — it sprinkled a bit in the morning, but then the sun came out and it was a beautiful day,” the story began. “That’s the way Tillie Widdel describes her wedding day, some 70 years ago, at the little country church near Readlyn. On that day, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Klinger, August Widdel and Tillie Matthias started their life together, and on September 13, 1987, they will observe their 70th anniversary with an open house at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Denver.”
In the story, Tillie says that the key to a successful marriage is to “stick with it,” and her husband adds this perpetual advice:
“We didn’t always have a dollar,” August, the husband told Peg, “and there were times when things were tough, like during the Depression, etc., but we got along without a lot of things. Today, when the young people think they have to start at the top, they make it harder to get along.”
Later on, when the Denver Forum was founded in 1976, Peg started working there, a job she held until 1990.
In her personal life, even though she stuck it out, just like the Widdels, her story subjects, had prescribed, she didn’t mark a big milestone like they did with her husband, Henry Abbas Jr.
A longtime city clerk and also an employee of Denver Savings Bank, in 1987, Henry passed away unexpectedly at the age of 59. He had just finished mowing the lawn when his heart gave up, and Peg, worried that he had not come in for dinner, which he did promptly at 6 p.m. without fail, went looking for him.
She found him still in his riding lawn mower seat, gone.
The two had married in a drive-in church in Arizona in April of 1953, daughter Mary recalls. They had met in Peg’s native South Dakota, where she was visiting family before returning to Minneapolis where she lived at the time. Henry, an Iowa native, served in the Navy, and the couple’s first child, Jeff, was born in San Diego a year later. Four more children joined later on — Richard, Lee Ann, Mary Beth and Carrie Sue.
Like many a journalist, Peg eked out a living by penning stories others wanted to read.
The value of the wealth she created is in the indelible record of the times she witnessed, of events — minute and momentous — she reported.
That wealth of captured memories, of threading the lives and the workings of her community into the quilt of time, is an asset to be banked by history and enjoyed in perpetuity by generations to come.
But when it came to her own life story, she wrote it in her own deeds rather than her words.
Words, those unflinching epitomes of insight and candor, came easy when writing about others, and only by implication, perhaps, vicariously through their stories, they refracted her own being.
Only later in life did she open up about the hardships of her early years, and oftentimes, just in passing, as if talking about her feelings to others was improper or immodest. She was humble and while she relished in writing, chatting and gossiping with others, she was quiet when it came to wordsmithing about herself.
That’s why it was such a blessing that Peg ended up spending her last couple of years in Stockton, California, in the home of her daughter, Mary Beth, or “just Mary” as she prefers to be called, to set herself apart today from the kid she was known back then in Iowa.
In 2018, widowed for almost 30 years, and still mourning the untimely death of her son, Richard, who owned a gallery in Denver, Peg decided to start a new chapter and move West. It took guts to uproot herself from the Heartland and the town where she had spent the best years of her life, but she was ready for that change.
What she valued in life at the age of 85, at least in terms of material possessions, fit in just 15 boxes of valuables. Ten of those contained clippings of her writings, which she took with her in the last leg of her life’s journey.
In the two and a half short years she made California her home, Peg sifted through her clippings, keeping just a handful of articles she was proud of.
Among them was a series about the Poor Farm, the county-owned acreage for the less fortunate, a framed copy of an article called The News Business, in which, following the format of the Biblical Beatitudes, the eight blessings bestowed by Jesus on new believers, as reported in the Sermon on the Mount, she wove in the plight of a reporter and the blessings she bestowed on those who made her work bearable.
Reading it today, it still rings true. (See full text in a sidebar to this story.)
She also brought along the plaque that commemorated her work as a volunteer of the year in 1996, given to her by then Gov. Terry Branstad, an honor she so richly deserved. In her spare time, Peg made lucky penny mementos for family and friends.
The list of her volunteer work is long. She actively worked for her church, St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Denver and Living Faith Parish in Monona during her years there, and as a member of the Mayfair Christian Church in California
She was a “fierce proponent of rights and protection for victims of domestic violence,” according to her obituary.
The only piece of furniture that made the trip from Iowa to her daughter’s house in California is a small desk with an unknown origin. It had been in Peg and Henry’s home on Russell Street in Denver, Iowa, at least as far back as her kids can remember.
It is fitting that the modest desk where Peg wrote many a story, perhaps even her column for the Denver Forum called the Calico Corner, traveled to the West Coast with her.
It is equally fitting that she used it to write letters and notes in her last couple of years, and it is just as fitting that it now stands, as a memorial of sorts, in Mary’s home.
Eventually, she will be reunited with her husband Henry at Denver’s Fairview Cemetery, as like many who died during the pandemic, Peg will have to wait to return to Iowa until the coronavirus danger is mitigated.
The family is planning a gathering in Denver to celebrate her life at a later date.
But Peg’s biggest legacy, her kids agree, is in the stories she told in her reporting because they mattered.
“She just never met a stranger and people didn’t forget her once they met her,” daughter Mary said. “She stuck with you, she had a wonderful sense of humor. She was so proud of her work in journalism.”