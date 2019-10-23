When Rick Czerwiec was a teenager growing up in Newton, he raised vegetables in a garden behind his home.
“My dad let me grow some pumpkins… and my brother (who worked at Hy-Vee) said, ‘Bring them to Hy-Vee, I’ll talk to the produce manager and see if you can sell them to them,’” Czerwiec recalled. “It was the first money I ever made from Hy-Vee.”
After that transaction, the management told him that once he turned 16, a job would be waiting. Czerwiec applied for the job and was hired on May 23, 1973. Forty-five years and five transfers later, he is hanging up his apron after a lifetime of being a helpful smile in every aisle.
His last official day with the company is Nov. 17.
Czerwiec, 62, said working at Hy-Vee helped him express himself.
“I was shy when I started in high school, when I was 16 years old,” he said. “I think Hy-Vee’s philosophy of being helpful, friendly, all of that really brought me out of my shell and enjoyed working with all of the people I’ve met over the 45 years, which had been a lot. There were a lot of different people in a lot of different locations.
“I’ve enjoyed the customer interaction… now (I was) in more of a teaching mode of getting people trained, like to take over my job.”
After working at the Newton store for 15 years, Czerwiec transferred to Lincoln, Nebraska, where he worked at the O Street location for a few months before helping to open up the current Waverly location in November 1988. Five years later, he moved to the University Avenue location in Waterloo, where he stayed until it closed on March 31, 2018. He then went to the Ansborough Avenue store before transferring back to Waverly.
He climbed the ladder from a “courtesy clerk,” who bags the groceries at the checkout, and then progressed to a checker. After that, he became what the company called at the time an “aisleman.”
“You were in charge of an aisle,” Czerwiec said. “I had to order it, stock it, take care of it, assign each of whatever it might be.”
He then became a shift manager before becoming what was then called second assistant manager, which is now known as assistant manager of store operations.
“I kind of went all through the gamut,” he said. “When I got to Waverly, I was manager of store ops.”
He then became the assistant manager of the University Hy-Vee before eventually attaining his current position of a pricing and control analyst.
Czerwiec said he loves the people he had been working with in Waverly.
“A lot of the people who are there now are the people I worked with back in ‘88, they’ve been there since then,” he said. “There are quite a few department heads and some of the upper management people have been there since ‘88. When I came back, I knew a lot of people, so it was an easy transition to come back to Waverly. I’ve gotten along with everybody there.”
He said his interactions with employees throughout his career has helped him learn a lot about the business.
“Now in my teaching role, get them to learn stuff and better them as we go along,” he said. “There’s a lot of different memories.”
He recalled a time when his first store director had called him out for not acknowledging a customer as they passed by him while shopping.
“He said, ‘Do you not like that customer?’” Czerwiec said. “‘So, why didn’t you talk to them?’
“This is why they’re here. If we don’t have any customers, nobody pays your wages. You need to take care of them, greet them, talk to them.”
He said that piece of advice is what he’s imparting to new Hy-Vee employees.
“That’s your No. 1 priority: Take care of the customer, greet them as they come into the store, do what you can to help them any way possible,” he said, “and be there to listen to them.
“Sometimes, the customers may have had a bad day, and they might want to vent, which can be any company, to be honest. … Do your job to the best of your ability, and things will go well.”
His wife, Pam, who has been with him for 13 years, will remain at work for another year or two, Czerwiec said. Otherwise, he’s looking forward to spending some time with his three children: Pam, 41, an accounting coordinator at the Collins Road Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids; Jeffrey, 38, who works with the Court Avenue Brewing Company in Des Moines; and Kristopher, 35, who works with the College of St. Mary in Omaha, Nebraska. He also has three grandchildren.
“I hope do some traveling,” Czerwiec said. “When (Pam) retires, we hope to be snowbirds. I’m thinking about getting into photography as a hobby, and I definitely need to work on my golf game.”
He also plans to visit his old workplace to shop every once in a while. Assistant manager Brock Sands jokingly told Czerwiec to take the opportunity to “rub it into our faces that you’re retired.”
“ I could do that,” Czerwiec laughed. “That’s not a problem.”