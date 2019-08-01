For our faith journey’s progress we need to understand the development of what is called traditional theology.
My traditional understanding of Christianity moved me to become a pastor. I went on to study theology and served thirty-five years as a parish pastor. My immersion in the study of the entire Bible as well as preparing sermons from many different texts, plus my life experiences and serious theological study since I retired, inspired ‘my faith journey.’ I will attempt to summarize my current understanding and reflect on the future of Christianity.
Jesus was born in Nazareth, the child of a human mother and father. The fact that the gospels state that Jesus’ critics mocked his heritage would indicate that he likely experienced rejection and scorn as a child. He seems to have found nourishment in his Jewish religious training.
As a young adult he became aware of the injustices in society. Intrigued by the preaching of John the Baptist, Jesus submitted to John’s baptism of repentance and was overwhelmed by a spiritual empowerment. He began a ministry of his own with the theme: “The Kingdom of God is at hand.” He would bring God’s way of living to earth. This is also a strong emphasis in the prayer the gospels attribute to him: “Father, your will be done on earth as it is in heaven.” He mirrored this in his life and teaching, reaching out to those whom society and religion rejected: the poor, sick, the needy, and those who were enslaved by government and despised by temple authorities because they didn’t follow religious ritual. Some began to link Jesus to the Jewish expectation of a messiah, a powerful earthly king who would restore the fortunes of the Jewish people. The marginalized loved and followed Jesus, those in positions of authority and power feared his popularity. Those in power wanted to keep their power and they conspired to disgrace and eliminate Jesus by public crucifixion. Jesus’ followers were devastated by his death and fearful of the authorities who killed him. What follows is critical in the formation of the gospels and traditional Christianity.
The followers of Jesus were wounded to the depth of their being. They expected Jesus to be their earthly leader and now he was dead. Had God deserted them? In searching their religious history they focused on the temple ritual that celebrated oneness with God, the Day of Atonement. Jesus became the sacrificial lamb who atoned for sin and brought people into union with God. Jesus became a ‘spiritual’ messiah and Jesus’ followers spoke of Jesus in a way to make this understanding believable and memorable.
To fulfill the messianic prophecy that the messiah would become a descendant of David, Jesus’ birth was placed in the city of David, Bethlehem. Jesus reaching out to the hungry, sick, neglected became the background for miraculous events. Jesus could alter nature and could even walk on water. To make Jesus sinless we are told that Mary conceived because of the miraculous intervention of God. A sinless Jesus became a perfect sacrifice for sin so humans would be redeemed and live with God forever. To make all these events seem credible, they spoke of Jesus physical resurrection from the dead and his ability to actually appear to them after his death.
These interpretations developed in the colonies to which the followers moved following the destruction of Jerusalem by the Romans in 70 A.D., and four written accounts of this interpretation survived and became the four gospels of our Bible. The gospels are not historical records. They are not the word of God. The gospels are the supporting narratives of early followers, written to keep alive an interpretation of Jesus’ death which gave comfort and courage to heartbroken followers of Jesus.
For twenty centuries these faith supporting narratives were treated as history and as the word of God. For all these years this gave comfort and assurance of forgiveness of sin and life after death, but it left Christians powerless to actually follow Jesus in bringing God’s way of living to earth. Life could continue its ways: greed could remain, justice could be ignored, the earth could be ravaged, wars could be fought, and Christians could be at peace with themselves because they “believed in Jesus, their sins were forgiven, and they would live forever in heaven after their death.”
Jesus’ original vision for God’s way of living on this earth was ignored. This traditional interpretation of Jesus’ life is no longer believable. We need to hear the call of Jesus to follow him and to renew humanity and the earth with lives of love for the earth and each other. This begins with transformed lives and the continuing need for personal transformation should be the focus of the church. Transformed lives will empower humans to transform life on earth. The church needs to move from “believing in Jesus so my sins are forgiven and I can go to heaven when I die” to “lives of personal transformation which empower individuals to follow Jesus in reaching out to the disenfranchised, and to challenging the unjust systems which use their privilege and power to diminish others.” This would give the Christian movement new life! The church needs a reformation.