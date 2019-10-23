Waverly’s downtown Jack O’Lantern night is happening tonight, and businesses along main street will buzz with kids (and grownups) in cute costumes.
But for a few weeks ahead of Halloween, houses in Waverly showcase their pumpkins, scarecrows and ghoulish characters in honor of the ancient tradition of warding off evil spirits.
For Nancy and Steve Swinton, of Waverly, decorating their spacious lawn for the holidays is a matter of family pride.
For more than 20 years, the couple has been taking advantage of their prominent location on Horton Road, just past Nestlé, to give each holiday a special meaning and bring joy to others.
A master gardener, Nancy has a lot to show from nature’s bounty in the planting and blooming seasons, but for the fall and winter holidays, she puts that extra effort in arranging decorations on the lawn.
Her Halloween display can be seen from the road and can be a distraction for drivers as well as a real amusement for kids in the back seats.
I have been in the driver’s seat many a time when a fleeting image of the decorations of the Swinton house would catch my peripheral vision, coaxing me to turn my head briefly.
On many occasions I had intended, but failed to stop by the Swintons’ house, so when on Wednesday, a letter arrived at the paper urging me to check it out for the benefit of the readers, I saw a great opportunity to put to rest the regrets of the past and quench a long-simmering curiosity at long last.
The Swinton display is at some distance from the house, and there is quite a bit of asphalted space in front of it for parking, if you wanted to pull over and let the kids out to take a picture with the scarecrows.
Nancy herself turned out to be a gregarious and caring woman, who welcomed me and a friend, and showered us with hospitality. She showed us her sunroom, a gorgeously decorated space next to the house Steve had built for her after he finished the special garage — right next to the display — where they keep their classic orange-and-black 1970 Barracuda.
The sunroom, which Nancy calls her “garden room,” is a favorite place for Nancy’s guests, come May. At that time, she opens her garden to church groups and garden clubs. Regardless of the season, the garden room is filled with light, antiques and decorations assembled thanks to Nancy’s creativity.
“If I know how many people are coming, I like to serve refreshments,” Nancy laughs, reflecting on her summer routine. “I serve cake and pie. I have a sweet tooth.”
While a picture of her garden during the last sunny days of the fall after the freeze was not exactly what Nancy had in mind to appear in the newspaper, she didn’t mind me snapping the final images of the leftover beauty in its dishevelled rawness.
She declined to be photographed near the display, as she said she was not ready for visitors.
I didn’t want to give up without a real effort to persuade her to change her mind. To me, she looked authentic in her pants and top, busy watching the meatloaf in the oven, awaiting her husband, a retired salesman from Roling Motors in Waverly, to return for lunch.
But she was just as determined she was not picture ready, so I obliged.
I promised to return in the spring, when the garden is in full bloom. As if to reinforce my decision, Nancy, asked if we wanted to try her homemade salsa. We were eager to sample, especially since lunch was approaching, and took some to the office for everyone.
As we parted, I asked her why she and Steve keep doing this since their kids are long gone. If they didn’t, she added, the families with kids who are used to seeing the display might be disappointed.
“One year, we didn’t put Rudolph out there and the kids missed it,” she said. “We really enjoy all the holidays.”