Isabella Mohn is a queen.
Her crown’s white frame, with elaborate design and artificial rhinestones, sits nicely on her head.
As she is quick to admit, she is not the kind of royalty that waves at the crowds during celebrations.
Truth be told, Belle, as she is known to her family and friends, is more of a working royalty who does not mind feeding the cows and even helping clean the manure when need be.
It is Belle’s hard work, her persistence and her dedication that won her the Iowa People’s Choice Miss United States Agriculture crown.
The 17-year-old Shell Rock native was awarded the honor in 2019, at the Iowa State Fair.
Formerly the 2019 Bremer County Teen Miss United States Agriculture Queen — the first in the county to reach that recognition — Belle ascended to the throne of the People’s Choice at the State Pageant in Missouri, in December.
But for Belle, the road to the crown was not strewn with rose petals. Rather, it is peppered with memory-making experiences all rooted in family values and the joy of working with the animals.
Belle grew up on her grandparents’ and her parents’ farms.
Her mom, Angie, is a nurse at Bartels, and her dad, Matt, is a mechanic for the county. Her grandparents, on her dad’s side, Annette and Richard, raise crops, and her parents, goats and cows.
Given the circumstances and the family focus, it was not surprising that Belle developed a love and passion for all things earthy.
As a first-grader, she entered 4-H, a family tradition going back to her granddad.
“I wanted to show bottle bucket calves and rabbits at the fair,” she said.
She could not recall when she attended her first fair, but said it was probably when she was a baby in her mother’s arms.
“My parents always went,” she said.
At her first fair as a 4-H’er, Belle showed her calf Pumpkin.
It was a name her mom had picked for the cute baby cow Belle bottled fed twice a day until it was weaned to full feed.
Pumpkin took well to training and Belle walked her daily around the yard on a holter, so when she appeared before the judges at the fair, Pumpkin was all good manners.
“The judge said I did a good job,” Belle recalled, noting that at such an early age kids get participation points rather than ribbons.
Ten years later, Pumpkin still hangs out at the family farm.
The reason she stayed with the Mohns for as long as she has is because as a child, Belle pleaded with her dad not to sell her, so he relented.
“I was mad at the moment,” Belle says, recalling asking her dad to leave Pumpkin alone.
You would think that the little girl’s firmness in stating her wishes clearly — a little stomping of feet may have been involved as well — would buy Pumpkin a year or two, but it has lasted a decade so far.
What was special about Pumpkin then is what is special about her now, Belle says — Pumpkin has an unusual “curly hair” on her forehead.
Today, Pumpkin loves attention and food as much as she did when she was a calf. She has given birth to six calves, which the family had raised and sold.
In the meantime, Belle continued with her involvement in 4-H. She showed chickens and rabbits in middle school, but none of the animals reached the status of Pumpkin, a sure sign that the first connection of a child with an animal goes deep.
In her freshman year in high school, Belle started showing goats. Her first goat, Danny, got reserve champion breeding doe in 2018 at the Butler County Fair. Danny, who is known for her gentle nature, is also still on the farm.
In 4-H, Belle received the 2019 Spirit Award for being an outgoing person in her club, The Shell Rock Rockets.
The same year, she also earned the National Leadership Award in Butler County 4-H.
Involvement in agricultural competitions and pursuits did not interfere with Belle’s academic success. In fact, it may have helped her stay focused as working with animals can be healing and conducive to refreshing one’s mind and recharging one’s energy.
At the end of her sophomore year, Belle received an academic award for keeping a 3.5 GPA.
This year, the fair was canceled due to COVID-19, but 4-H’ers will show their animals to the judges in individual sessions.
Belle will be showing her goats — Danny included — and will also showcase her animal photography.
Her potbellied pig, Winnie, the family dog, an Australian Shepherd called Charlie, and a frog that she found on the farm after a rain last July are all featured.
On Thursday, Belle will leave for Orlando, Florida, for the National Miss United States Agriculture Pageant.
She will be joining other royalty from all age divisions, representing the state of Iowa.
As part of the competition, she will interview with the judges about how her life has been impacted by agriculture.
In another compulsory event, where participants are asked to dress up with a theme from their state’s agricultural portfolio, she will wear a T-shirt strawberry dress, a nod to Strawberry Point’s iconic 15-foot high fruity statue.
In a nutshell, here is what Belle will tell the judges:
“When I got older, I realized that agriculture is so much more than just farming and there’s way more to it than what other people see, “ she said. “I just want people to see how our lives are impacted by it and how agriculture all works together.”
In Florida, Belle has the opportunity to win two titles. She will be going up against 50 queens for the National People’s Choice honor,and against nine others for the National Teen United States Agriculture Queen.
After high school, Belle will go to Hawkeye Community College, and then Iowa State University, where she plans to major in animal science and agribusiness.
“4-H has helped me become more outgoing and FFA have taught me lots of leadership,” she said.
Belle hopes at nationals, at least one of the questions the judges ask her would be who her role model in life is.
In fact, at last year’s state fair, she got a chance to answer it. But if she were to be asked again, she has already worked out a more eloquent response her mom plans to tape with her cell phone.
“I said my grandpa, he was always out doing things in the farm and I always wanted to be out there and help him,” she said. “I always loved sitting in the tractor and the combine with him.”
Not being a member of the judge panel, this reporter wondered if Belle could imagine her life without agriculture.
“I don’t know what I would do if I didn’t have the animals,” she said