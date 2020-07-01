For over 70 years, Lewis Boeck has carried this anonymous poem called “Never Again” in his billfold.
It goes like this:
“May this world never again
Relive such a Christmas Eve.
Nothing is more cruel than dying by force of arms;
far from your mother, your wife, your children…
Does it speak for human values,
To rob a mother of a son,
A man from his wife
A father from his children?
Life was given us to respect
And love each other.
Out of these ruins, blood and death,
A new world must be born
In brotherly love…”
These words reside peacefully on a piece of folded paper that has tattered over the years in Lewis’ pocket. But they have also defined his life and the lives of the post World War II generations.
He has given copies of the poem to his kids, his grandkids, and they, too, keep it nearby.
It doesn’t hold the same meaning for them as it does for him.
How could it? How could his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren really know what World War II was like when they had only read about it in history books?
The closest they could ever hope to get to understanding the meaning of the poem’s hopeful prophecy is to have listened to his war stories.
Dodging death in the battlefield on the frontlines is the story Lewis had witnessed firsthand.
But living through it is not the same as looking for the words to tell your children about it for a history class project.
That’s where the poem comes in. It has the language that expresses what Lewis has felt as a veteran. It mourns the loss of human life like he has. It offers hope that out of the destruction of war, a peace-loving world will emerge.
The poem was found scribbled, in German, on the blackboard of a bombed school in Belgium, after the Battle of the Bulge, which lasted from Dec. 16, 1944, to Jan. 25, 1945. It is estimated that out of 610,000 American troops, 19,000 were killed among the 89,000 who became casualties.
Lewis has lived the poem in ways that few battle survivors do — by seeing shells mow down his fellow soldiers, by smelling the blood and gore of death, and by experiencing the cruelty of war with all of his senses while working to repair communication lines on the frontline under heavy enemy fire.
But somehow, miraculously and inexplicably, every time he found himself in harm’s way, no matter how dire the situation, Lewis escaped unharmed but for a “scratch” on his leg after six months on the front lines.
How could it be that five of his foxhole mates had been injured and he was spared, he kept wondering.
Today, over 75 years later, at the age of 94, he is still haunted by painful images that put the human body against gun-firing machines — a tank rolling over three soldiers, or another one, in which a couple of tanks come down the road.
“The artillery started dropping around us, and the shells were going off, and it was hitting those poor five or six of those soldiers and they fell off the tanks,” he said. “When the tanks went by and the artillery stopped, I went over to pick them bodies and helped move them people into a building where a doctor could treat them. There are several things like that that I just can’t forget…”
Lewis had graduated from high school in 1943, at the age of 17, and joined the Army in 1944.
After some training, his unit eventually crossed the Atlantic from Boston Harbor to Liverpool, England, and after a month there, moved up to the front lines in November of 1944.
Lewis had just turned 19, the youngest person in his unit.
“They promised American mothers that no 18-year-old would be furnished on the front lines — my outfit moved up on the 7th of November, I was 19 on the 2nd of November. Then the Battle of the Bulge started on Dec. 16, 1944.…”
That at his age today, Lewis would have the clarity of thought and memory to recall specific dates with such precision may seem rare to outsiders, but to those who know him, his acuity is not a surprise.
Trying to convey his war experiences in a recent interview with Waverly Newspapers, on the occasion of a recognition he received from the National American Legion for being a continuous member for 70 years, he speaks with palpable animation about his war service, despite his physical frailty.
He mentions author Steve Ambrose’s book, “Citizen Soldiers: The U.S. Army from Normandy Beaches to the Bulge to the Surrender of Germany,” and invokes an article published in a division newspaper to explain the significance of the Battle for Elsenborn Ridge as one of the most decisive parts of the frontline efforts to defeat the Germans in World War II.
But he does not need the authority of researchers to know.
He was there.
“I was on Elsenborn Ridge,” he says. “It was devastating, devastating, there were bodies everywhere.. and parts of bodies... it was devastating. Our field artillery fired 196,000 rounds in seven days, the destruction was beyond human comprehension.
“On the 28th of December, you could look out into the field and it was covered with dead German bodies, that was their last big push of the war, and there were just hundreds of them, dead bodies…”
He was a member of the 99th Infantry Division, and said of the 825 soldiers in the battalion, only 240 survived the bloody ordeal unscathed; the rest were either killed or wounded.
Asked how he survived, he said he was lucky.
“I often wondered that myself,” he said, “but one particular morning I was laying in the field, repairing telephone communications and the shells were dropping a block or two away and exploding all around me and two of them within 25 or 30 feet, but they were duds. They didn’t blow up. If either one of them shells would have went off, I probably would not be here today.”
From his overseas post, Lewis wrote home sparingly, and picked up on his letter-writing after his officer urged him to do so because his mother had complained.
“I didn’t want my mother receiving a letter after I was killed,” he says of his reluctance to share news to the homefront with family back in Bremer County. “So I didn’t write too many letters.”
In one memorable moment, which was as thrilling as it was scary for Lewis, he and another soldier were tasked with crossing a pontoon bridge built over the Rhine River beside the heavily damaged Ludendorff Bridge.
Since then, the Remagen Bridge, as the pontoon was called, has been immortalized in movies, but Lewis and his fellow soldier were the first ones to cross the river on it.
“The combat engineer came running off the bridge, and he says, ‘I think you can make it, give it a try,’ so we climbed in a Jeep and we started to cross the bridge and we didn’t know if we were going to end up in the river or not, but we made it across the river.”
COMING HOME
When he was finally honorably discharged, with medals to show for his bravery and service, Lewis, the son of John and Mervil (Adams) Boeck, returned to his native Bremer County. At the time, his mother, a rural school teacher, and his grandmother, Anna, lived between Janesville and Denver.
It wasn’t unusual for the family to move, as Mervil had taught in many schools. By the time he graduated from high school, Lewis said, he had attended six school districts.
On that first night home from the front, Lewis sat alone at the kitchen table well past midnight and into the early morning hours, trying to wrap his brain around all that had happened to him as a soldier in his young life. The thought that he had escaped the fate of many whose lives were sacrificed in the battlefields of Europe kept him awake that night and in many nights to come.
“I took my uniform off, never put it back on as a uniform,” he says. “I had the trousers dyed, I used the shirt as a work shirt, my medals, my son will tell you, are in a box up in the attic, and I don’t know whether I could find them or not.”
HOW HE MET THE LOVE OF HIS LIFE
In August of 1946, Lewis went to the roller skating rink in Waterloo to have some fun. There, a girl called Beverly caught his eye, when he danced with her when skaters were asked to change partners, as was customary.
The problem was that at the time, Beverly had a boyfriend. Lewis asked him nonetheless if he could go out on a date with Beverly. The boyfriend agreed, but only to find out shortly thereafter that Lewis and Beverly had decided they were the right fit for each other.
The two tied the knot on June 9, 1947, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Beverly had picked the date to coincide with her parents’ wedding date, and Lewis had picked the church to honor his parents’ tradition.
The couple moved to Janesville in 1950. They have two children — Patricia, now deceased, and Bob, a retired career firefighter and paramedic in Waterloo.
Meanwhile, using the GI Bill, Lewis enrolled at Iowa State Teachers College, now the University of Northern Iowa, from where he graduated in 1949.
“It was thanks to the American Legion,” he said, adding that without the GI Bill he would have never gone to college.
On his first job at Rath Packing Company in Waterloo, Lewis kept track of the operation on the loading dock, but he started to climb up the ladder fairly quickly.
In 1965, he was promoted to manager of industrial engineering and VP of production, a job which allowed him to travel to Chicago and other places.
After 24 years with the company, as the business declined steadily, eventually resulting in the shuttering of the meat packer, Lewis found a new job at John Deere, the area’s other major employer.
In his new role, he was asked to help start a new plant in Germany, quite the enticing opportunity and the highlight of his 12-year career with the big machine manufacturer.
After work, for the whole nine weeks he stayed in Germany, Lewis and Beverly, who accompanied him for the duration, made good use of their hosts’ hospitality.
The memories they created traveling around, visiting castles, attending auto races, enjoying wine and beer fests and other entertainment attractions now brighten their sunset years.
At the end of that assignment, the two took advantage of the rail system to visit six more European countries.
“It was the trip of a lifetime,” Lewis says.
Meanwhile, in his civic life, Lewis showed the same leadership mindset and work ethic he did in his professional career.
In Janesville, he was a man of trust and honor. For seven years, he served as a justice of the peace and as Janesville’s mayor in the 1960s. He was first elected in 1967, and served again in 1972, when the then-elected mayor moved away unexpectedly.
In his private life, Lewis enjoyed 30 Canadian fishing trips with the family; 25 Wyoming hunting expeditions, traveling to 35 states and many other family-related fun events, like college bowl games for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
On Lewis and Beverly’s 70th wedding anniversary, in 2017, their daughter-in-law, Desiree, and granddaughters, Christina and Larissa, put their heads together to organize a meaningful celebration of the milestone event.
They settled on a worthwhile idea — a “Victory tour” of the places where Lewis and Beverly had lived as children and as a married couple.
At one point on the tour, they ended up at the Little Brown Church, where the pastor let the couple ring the bell just like they had done seven decades earlier.
“I don’t know what I would have done without her,” Lewis says of his wife.
Two had built their house in Janesville stick by stick, never taking a mortgage or a loan, living for eight years in the basement with the kids before they could complete the main floor.
This is the house where they live to this day, not far from the Janesville American Legion Post No. 522 where, on June 15, Lewis was recognized by the national headquarters with a certificate and a modest ceremony.
HONORED FOR 70 YEARS OF CONTINUOUS MEMBERSHIP
The recognition was initially scheduled for mid-March, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, which swept across the country and became a pandemic at that time, it was rescheduled for the summer.
Sitting in one of the folding chairs 6 feet apart from others, as was the mandated distance between individuals at the time, Lewis shared his life story with this writer, who, in observance of the coronavirus-related rules, also wore a face mask.
Sitting nearby in the Legion hall were also Lewis’ son, Bob, and his wife, Desiree, along with Benny Adamson, the Legion Commander, and Bill Bloker, the First Vice Commander.
The two officials flanked Lewis, who straightened up with the help of his walker to receive the framed certificate standing against the backdrop of the Preamble of the U.S. Constitution hanging on the wall and the American flag for which he had fought overseas.
As he stood there, for the brief event, which, as evidenced by the video this writer took, consisted in reading the text of the certificate, Lewis looked like a man who had gone through the perils of war, and lived to lead a life full of blessings.
Through his deeds, he had become a living embodiment of the poem he carries in his wallet.
Shielded from the bullets while in harm’s way, he planted himself back on Bremer County soil to live out the promise of the new world that emerged from the destruction of World War II.
Asked what the generations of today could do for veterans, he contrasted World War II with today’s military engagements.
“People were sacrificing everything, everybody was concentrating on the war,” he said of the homefront effort during the war he had fought. “We have soldiers in the field right now, and we don’t pay attention. We don’t seem to be concerned. That bothers me.
“I think I got three Bronze Stars on my discharge papers, but I never wore them…”