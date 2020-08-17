The Waverly City Council discussed the preservation of one section of the Third Street Southeast Bridge during Monday’s meeting.
One idea is to put a pylon with a piece of the bridge fashioned into a sculpture off the banks of South Riverside Park Mayor Adam Hoffman told Waverly Newspapers. The spot is considered to be a favorite, scenic point of the Cedar River, as the bridge is currently a backdrop.
Another idea that has been discussed by council has been to locate a segment of the bridge in Brookside Park where a former wastewater treatment plant currently stands.
