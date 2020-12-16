Wesley Murra has always pinned his hopes on Santa for the holidays.
As a young child he wrote letters to the Jolly Ol’ Elf, asking him for practical things, and, let’s just say, some really outlandish stuff.
As it turns out, Santa is a great listener but not always the most accommodating wish granter, since he tended to gift Wesley with some of the smaller items on his list, and typically left out what Wesley now concedes were “ridiculous wishes,” like expensive gaming gear.
But this story is not about the material wishes that Santa is expected to deliver.
It is about a moment in time that, viewed today, is worth more than a thousand words.
When Wesley was 3, his mom, Amanda took him to see Santa in person. At that time, Santa inhabited the same house one could see today at Kohlmann Park, but at that time, it was in the parking lot behind a furniture store, now the current location of the Cobblestone Inn.
That year, Wesley wanted a space station and a Woody doll. The reason he remembers it so clearly is that Santa delivered on his full order, and the moment is captured in a picture his mother took.
Fast forward 10 years, to Dec. 12, when Wesley and his siblings went to greet Santa in town.
The W-SR eighth-grader counted himself as Santa’s longtime friend, as the two had known each other for a decade.
A decade for someone as eternal as Santa is probably a blink between two snowflakes, but for Wesley, and for other kids who love paying homage to a holiday tradition, it is a deep and meaningful experience that they remember.
So it was fitting, when Wesley’s mom suggested that this year, as part of the ritual, they bring along the picture taken 10 years ago.
It was especially meaningful, of course, because Santa was the very same one who was pictured in it.
A humble man with soft manners, Santa has a real following in Waverly and often, families establish long-lasting memories because he happens to be the same man.
This year, because of the pandemic, Santa spoke to kids through a window, using an intercom system, but when he saw Wesley’s picture from 10 years ago, his face lit up and his smile could be seen behind the white beard.
Santa will make two more visits to Waverly this year, from 5-7 p.m. Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Saturday, before he makes his around-the-world trip the night of Dec. 24.
Being that he is a teen, this year Wesley wanted money, as he plans to buy a gaming computer as soon as he bulks up his savings.
How generous Santa is going to be this year is yet to be seen, and especially since Wesley’s baby brother, Layne, 3, his sister Ayvah, 5, and his 12-year-old brother Shayden also want gifts from Santa. And, as is well established, Santa has a direct line with the parents of a household, and sometimes, wishes need to be balanced to fit the family budget, as all parents would attest.
But one thing is for sure. The moral of this story is that the value of the picture taken 10 years ago, paired with the one taken in 2020, is worth more than any material gift Santa could bring.
Asked if he has talked to his siblings about Santa’s identity, Wesley had a big-brother response:
“No, no, I let them believe,” he said. “I thought it was really cool he was still doing what he does every year, that they found a way around (the pandemic) to have kids enjoy it. I thought it was crazy it was the same guy after 10 years.”