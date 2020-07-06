If you have attended parades and town celebrations in the past 15 years, you would have noticed a special float that features military flags atop patriotically painted boards.
From July 4 celebrations to Heritage Days parades to Grump Days in the summer, to Memorial Day to Veterans Day, no patriotic area event goes on without it.
But the man behind it — Roland Noel — is a self-effacing and unassuming guy who has lived the glory of the flag firsthand, while serving in the military for 21 years.
Roland, 58, grew up in a military family. Born in Iowa City, he moved to Waverly at the age of 2. Two of his great-uncles and his uncle all served in the armed services and so it was part of the family tradition for him to enlist, a road now continued by his son, Timothy, who is a national guardsman.
A tour in Iraq in 2004-2005 and in Afghanistan from 2009-2010, where he lost fellow soldiers, opened Roland’s eyes to the sacrifices servicemen face, so he decided to create a moving tribute to those serving, those wounded and injured, and those who paid the ultimate price for the freedoms Americans cherish.
One way for Roland to honor his fellow servicemen and women and tell their story on the homefront as a reminder of their service was to craft a float of flags featuring all services.
He calls it a military memorial, and on this July 4, he was able to display it outside of his home in Waverly.
Had it not been for the coronavirus, the float would have traveled to Shell Rock for the annual parade.
The float started as a car trailer, then a grain trailer and finally reached its current dimensions of 15 by 13 feet on a boat trailer.
It features 21 flags, ranging from World War II to modern times, which Roland has bought over the years.
The rarest flag in the display is the Merchant Marine flag, but every single one is dear to this heart.
As he told the story of each flag for a video taken on Independence Day by this writer, Roland touched the flags with the care of a man who is proud of what they stand for.
Occasionally, the wind and the rain take a toll on the float, so every two years, Ronald repaints the bottom, and fixes the nicks.
“With social distancing it, makes it tough to have all the different ceremonies and stuff, so troops and stuff aren’t kept in the minds of people whether they are actively serving or they are retired out or they have passed away like a lot of our World War II vets, Vietnam vets, Korean vets,” he said. “I just think that our servicemen need to be recognized.”