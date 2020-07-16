Diana Blake has spent her life inspiring students with the gift of music. Now she’s created a legacy that will keep that gift going for years to come.
“My mother always said people should give back to the community and support the things that have made it such a good life,” shared long-time W-SR band director Diana Blake, now retired.
Taking her mother’s advice to heart, Blake has recently included the Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools Foundation in her estate plan. The money will be used to create scholarships for W-SR students who are interested in music and teaching as they pursue higher education opportunities.
Blake has shared her love of music with generations of W-SR students. Hired directly after graduation from Drake University, she arrived at the district in 1965 and spent her entire 38-year career here, retiring in 2003.
Blake worked with students from fifth-12th grade.
“I enjoyed working with all the different ages,” she said. “I was able to share in their entire progression from beginning an instrument up through graduation. Music is truly a lifelong experience, for kids and teachers.”
She shared that one of her highlights was the team of teachers she worked with.
“W-SR has a well-respected music program and I enjoyed working with teachers who supported and wanted that tradition to continue,” she said.
Her love of music has continued into retirement, as she gives private lessons and directs the UNI New Horizons Band, open to those 50 and older.
“Music has been my life for 55 years,” Blake said. “This community and school district have been my family. When I considered the big picture of where my money would do the most good, I knew I wanted to give to something that would continue to support our entire community.”
“Giving makes a big difference, especially to smaller communities like ours,” Blake shared. “We give to our living community through our talents, and we can give back after we’re gone through our gifts. And what better to give to than education and kids?”
For more information on estate planning and opportunities to support the W-SR Community Schools Foundation, please visit wsr.k12.ia.us/foundation.