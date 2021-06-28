She is the newest addition to a local family.
And a charming future member of a popular main street business.
Talk about a poster child for Love and Lace!
Greet Miss Lenna Rae Mummelthei.
She is the daughter of Victoria and Matt Mummelthei, who graced everyone with her presence at 6:46 a.m. on June 18.
At the time of her arrival, she weighed 7 pounds and 13 ounces and measured 19¾ inches.
It may be a few years before the little bundle of joy heads out to the store owned by her grandmother, Deb Mummelthei, at 220 E. Bremer Ave., to help.
Meanwhile, her mom, Victoria, who was one of the main driving forces in the store, will take good care of her and make sure that she grows up to be another sweet and self-sufficient girl in the Mummelthei family.
But while all of this transformation is underway, loyal customers can expect to see the beaming face of Kerri Buresh, the dynamo behind the energy in the store, doing a lot of the face-to-face work, making suggestions and recommendations.
Helping Kerri are Kris Matthias and Ronda Schmitz, two dedicated community-minded women who are always ready to answer questions.
With graduation now in the memory books, the store’s inventory is dedicated to an array of interior decorations, in addition to the fashion dresses, clothing items and accessories. The Myra bags and jewelry are among the staples here.
In one area, off to the right of the entrance, one can find garden decorations like memorial benches, chimes and candles crafted to remind the living of those who have passed.
In another area on the other side, Iowa themed decorations, evoking pastoral scenes and wise sayings, are displayed with a sense of nostalgia.
The theme is captured in a sign which reads: “Life is better in the barn,” and sayings like, “Thankful for my Iowa roots,” and, “Iowa born and raised.”
Pet lovers will find sculptures and paintings and coffee cups with dog-themed coffee cups and even socks.
As Deb Mummelthei takes some hard-earned time away from the store, she can rest assured that her team is on target.