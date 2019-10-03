About the time you cross into Colorado from Nebraska, you can see mountains near Denver. Drive a couple more hours and you’re looking straight up at the peak. From the peak of one mountain looking down is quite another view, and those coming from Las Vegas, Cheyenne or Santa Fe will each have a different perspective from those on I-80. The mountain is the same, but because the relationship of each person with respect to the mountain is different, all perceive it differently.
“Jesus Christ is the same, yesterday and today and forever” (Hebrews 13:8). But humans change all the time, we’re all in different places, and even our own perspective will be different two hours from now as we travel life’s I-80.
So the Word of God is eternal. The John 1:1 tells us the Word existed already at the beginning of all things, and then that Word of God became flesh—the person of Jesus Christ, who communicated God the Creator to us. We believe that God will live forever. Not only that, but the same God—in the person of Jesus Christ—defeated death so that believers will also live forever. This Good News is what we call the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and it is faithfully recorded in scripture—the Bible. Because it communicates the Gospel to us, we call the Bible the Word of God as well.
The Bible reveals the eternal Gospel truth to us, but each of us—whether we come from Cheyenne, Santa Fe or Nebraska—perceives scripture differently. The Holy Spirit works in our hearts and communicates God’s love to us. Sometimes we (mostly) agree. We (mostly) agree that the Nazi dehumanizing of anyone different from themselves was a bad thing. We have a much harder time with issues like abortion, genetic modification, or even whether it’s wrong to steal food in order to feed starving people. CHRISTIANS disagree about these and many other things.
Human pride is eternal. Too often, believers berate believers with a different point of view rather than trying to understand. Too often, those who claim Christ justify themselves rather than loving their neighbors. Jesus’ model is to forgive sinners (all of us) and encourage them to “sin no more.” Consistently, his harshest criticism was for those who made themselves judges, and thus hypocrites.
The Lutheran Formula of Concord includes the words, “Any interpretation of Scripture that weakens or removes our hope and encouragement is certainly contrary to the will and intent of the Holy Spirit.” Faith in Christ’s love and sacrifice for us is the center of Christianity. Whatever threatens, challenges, breaks or judges that faith is the work of the enemy. The work of believers is to strengthen and encourage faith.
As humans with our own understandings and our own experiences, we will likely debate doctrine forever, but as long as we keep our faith in the simple truth we proclaim—Jesus Christ crucified and risen for the world — we need not be divided as Christians. We must seek to understand before being understood, listen before speaking. It’s one of Stephen Covey’s famous seven habits. It’s also God’s wisdom to us in the letter of James, “Be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger.” Let us be God’s united people in the world, for the world.