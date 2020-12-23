It was the day of solstice, the moment of the sun’s pause before reversing direction on the shortest day of the year, a day that turns the page to the winter calendar.
As the big celestial transitions were under way, in Waverly, Iowa, middle schoolers were planning to brighten the day for Bartels residents.
Had it been a normal year, elementary kids would have treated the residents to Christmas carols, and middle schoolers would have sent cards, and perhaps even performed for the elderly.
But 2020 was anything but normal as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on communities and warped routines and habits.
For the students, that meant, among other things, wearing masks, fewer sleepovers with friends and stringent rules of hygiene.
For the residents at Bartels, as was the case all over the country, this meant social isolation, as the doors were closed to visitors to curb the spread of the virus.
On Monday, however, both kids and seniors shared a few special moments.
It was a parade of Christmas wishes and smiles as fifth- and sixth-graders walked past the windows of Linden Place, braving the wind, brimming with loud laughter and beaming with quiet smiles.
Jumping and jostling with each other on occasion, the kids carried handmade posters wishing the residents Merry Christmas.
It was a rare case of forging a palpable intergenerational connection, meant to impart joy.
It was also an opportunity to open the hearts of young people to the presence of seniors in the community and cultivate a sense of caring and respect for the contributions of earlier generations.
For the seniors, it was a nod back to their own childhood, a smile for what has irreversibly passed away, and also a promise, albeit symbolic, that once the pandemic is over, kids and families can visit the residents to their heart’s content.
Earlier in the week, students in Mrs. Lindsay Schaapveld’s sixth grade class crafted giant snowflakes to be displayed in the hallways at Bartels. Earlier that day, they and their peers were busy working on the posters.
Addie Backer and Kylie Mackey, for instance, worked on posters with the goal of bringing joy not just to the residents, but also to the staff that cares for them, as their duties put them in the front lines of battling the coronavirus.
Another student, Rhett Dahlquist, said that while this is the first time she would be doing posters for Bartels residents, it is not the first time she is contributing to charity.
“It makes me feel good, helping out,” she said.
Once the students arrived at Linden Place on foot, around 2 p.m., they were greeted by Marianne Waldstein, who opened her second-floor window and waved.
With the energy of youth palpable in their voices, the kids walked forward in an amorphous line.
A sudden powerful gust ripped a poster out of a student’s grip and after attempting to chase it, the owner left it to the wind to tumble around.
“Merry Christmas,” they shouted, their words whipped by the wind.
“Merry Christmas to you,” Marianne, a retired teacher who has lived at the nursing home for three years, kept repeating from above. “Thanks for coming.”
Asked later to reflect on the parade, Marianne, who recently turned 91, said it added so much to her day.
“It was so sweet,” she said. “Such a boost for us and everyone is doing so many nice things for us, it’s lovely.”
Mary Edson, who waved at the kids from the first floor, was worried the strong winds may cancel the parade.
“It was so windy, I thought they’d give up but here came the kids, wind and all, with their signs. It was so nice.”
When the kids reached the door of the facility, a small group of residents, dressed warmly, waved to them in person.
Standing beside them was Chelsea Petersen, director of Assisted Living at Bartels.
“I had tears in my eyes,” she later told the paper.
Mrs. Schaapveld, the sixth-grade teacher, who teared up when she recalled her own grandparents, summed up the experience like this:
“It is so important during a time when life is so different for all of us to look outside ourselves and see how we can help lift up our community as well and bring some joy to those who maybe need some joy this holiday season,” she said. “We are given so many things within our school, within our district, within our community and family, so to pass this along to others, is a really important gift to give.”