Zayda Smith grew up going to the Waverly pool.
A swimmer since the age of 6, she always looked up to the lifeguards when she was a kid, and “lived in the water” in the summertime.
So when she earned a certification to become a lifeguard, she was thrilled she could dedicate the summer to giving back to her hometown and helping continue the culture at the pool which is characterized by a friendly environment and strict lifeguarding.
“Since I was young, I wanted to be one,” she said.
Zayda’s decision is bucking a national trend, which has resulted in a shortage of lifeguards at pools and water parks.
The trend has become so pronounced that cities are forced to limit pool hours, or, in cities with multiple aquatic facilities, alternate days of usage to make the numbers work, says Garret Riordan, the director of the Waverly Leisure Services department.
The Waverly pool was closed 2 hours early Tuesday due to the shortage of lifeguards, Riordan said.
The pool will stay open on July 4, with usual Sunday hours.
In the past, the pool employed between 25 and 28 lifeguards, Riordan added, but today, only 15 are on the payroll. The city is still accepting applications for lifeguards.
Riordan said lifeguards — typically high school students or college freshmen — earn from $9 to $9.80 an hour, in a five-year incremental payscale, a wage he believes is responsive to the market.
Among the benefits of the job he also listed is the fact that the city pays half of the certification fee for new lifeguards, and the recertification applicants receive a discount.
On Wednesday, around 12:45 p.m., the guards started to arrive at the pool.
Each focused on their assigned tasks to get ready for the day.
Abby Wilcox, one of the pool managers, and the youngest daughter of former principal Roger Wilcox, knows the rhythm of the pool well.
To her and to others, it is a place of summer fun and memories.
She followed in the footsteps of her mom, Jan, who worked as a lifeguard in her early years, and took her first job at the Waverly pool at the age of 16.
With 10 years under her belt, Abby has seen a lot of kids she supervised at the pool work side by side with her as lifeguards later on.
In fact, she certified as a lifeguard at the age of 15, but at the time, since her brother, Adam, was an assistant manager at the pool, she could not work in a supervisory role, as per city rules at the time, so she was hired at the Shell Rock pool and The W her first summer.
“Lifeguard shortage is our biggest change that we have seen over time,” she said. “But just being at this pool specifically, and seeing the changes we made, I know it was a really big deal when our slides changed colors.
“Our new guards are used to the slides being these colors, but I constantly will still call them the red-and-green slide because that’s what I was used to for so many years of my lifeguarding career.”
The colors now on the exterior are orange, on one of the slides, and blue and purple on the other, which used to be “seafoamy green,” Abby said.
She said lifeguards have to wear specially marked suits, carry whistles on the stand, a fanny pack with gloves, bandages, gauze pads and facemasks, so they can perform CPR in case of an emergency.
The appeal of the job, she said, is in the nature of the work.
“It’s a really fun atmosphere to be able to work in,” she said. “Everybody gets along, and it’s nice, because you still get to sleep in in your summers but you are done with enough time to be able to hangout with your friends, if needed. It’s a fun place to be getting some sun but also to be able to get in the water and interact with people in the community.”
The public has appreciated the environment at the pool, which was closed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Following its reopening on Memorial Day weekend, the pool has had several days with an attendance of more than 400.
In fact, so far, they have logged in 7,000 visits, compared to 4,000 in 2019 during the same period.
Laura Bates, 20, has been working at the pool for the past five years.
To her, one of the best parts of the job is the atmosphere of camaraderie lifeguards and pool staff have, which more than makes up for the times when “kids don’t listen.”
“There is a reason why lifeguards have whistles,” she laughed.
The lifeguards rotate every 15 minutes from their perches, and then take a break away from the sun, then begin the rotation again, said Abby, the manager.
In her short experience at the Waverly pool, Zayda has learned that lifeguards should possess two character qualities that would serve them well.
“(Being) friendly, and you need to be stern and know how to tell right from wrong,” Zayda said.
The poolside is also a place where memories are made not just for the young swimmers, typically middle-school kids, but also for the guards.
Laura recalled a recent feel good story about a 6-year-old boy that surprised all guards.
“He passed the swim test and it amazed all of us,” she said. “And he has been in the deep end ever since, he’s a strong swimmer.”
Perhaps that boy will grow up to be a lifeguard like Laura.
For Zayda, the 15-year-old first-summer lifeguard, Laura was a role model when she was a little girl.
The two have now become close friends.
When asked how she would recommend taking up lifeguarding to her friends, Zayda said this:
“I would say, ‘Do it,’” she said. “You get to know a lot of people and I know, here, at the Waverly pool, it is a very family type atmosphere, you get to know every one, it’s fun.”