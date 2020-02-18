I suppose one might consider it a less than proud moment but it seemed like the proper thing for teenagers to do at the time. It’s another one of my “yesterday once more” stories that took place at Fred’s Super Value parking lot in the mid-70s.
After having been assured by my attorney that the Statute of Limitations has long expired, I determined it would be acceptable to share another blast from the past moment here in Waverly. I am going to approach this head-on without even changing the names to protect the innocent.
It was a beautiful summer evening and the night was born for “catting” Waverly’s main street. As it turned out, Mike Hunemiller and I pulled into Fred’s parking lot at the same time so we parked along side of each other to visit. I decided to jump into his car in an effort to make it easier to solve the world’s problems.
If I was giving a formal deposition I would have stated under oath that this was about the time things started to come unravelled. Mike made a conscientious decision to “power brake” his El Camino and fry his back tires. Power braking (for those that don’t know) is a process of flooring both the brake pedal and the gas pedal at the same time. The end result is the back tires squealing, burning, and smoking as the car stays still.
Although Mike “lit up” his back tires for only a minute or so, it seemed like hours at the time. I didn’t have the time, but I did give strong consideration to checking out in the Owner’s Manual under Power Braking and get General Motors take on this behavior. Good Lord, I couldn’t believe the amount of smoke that was billowing through the air. We knew that with all the smoke and all the squealing noise we had to immediately request the presence of our absence and leave the scene before the police came.
We both bailed from his car into mine, unaware that when we closed his doors we trapped the smoke inside of his car. We left the parking lot in my car and as was expected the police were pulling in. We watched the officer as he looked into Mike’s car windows. Mike and I were a bit confused when the officer ran back to his squad car. As we watched from the stoplight the officer re-approached Mike’s car with a fire extinguisher. He pulled the door open and began hosing down his interior and dash with the fire extinguisher as if trying to put out a fire that wasn’t there. Mercy, this was serious.
We pulled back into the lot to stop the officer from spraying his interior. We tried to tell him there wasn’t a fire but we couldn’t tell him where the smoke came from. This was one of those “catch 22” situations. I recall looking back at Mike’s rear tires for any damning evidence and it was pitiful. He definitely signed his name on the asphalt, as the evidence was glowing like a couple of 14 inch fireflies.
We were getting nervous, afraid the officer would see the black marks. We knew if those black marks were spotted Mike would not only have a ruined interior, he would have gotten a ticket so hot that even the fire extinguisher couldn’t put it out.
Just then the sirens were coming up main street and in came a Fire truck. A Fireman jumped out of the truck all decked out in yellow… boots, coat, and hat. This bad ordeal was “growing legs” and we were getting nervous the Fireman was going to determine it was the back tires that were burning. After careful examination the Fireman determined it must have been an electrical fire from inside the car.
After a short while and with no obvious flames both the Policeman and Fireman decided to leave the scene but not before they sprayed the interior one last time with the fire extinguisher for good measures. As I reflect back on it now, that was one fire that just never had a chance, but then neither did Mike’s interior.