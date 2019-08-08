President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi don’t agree on much. But they both believe Americans pay too much for prescription drugs. To trim drug spending, one of Pelosi’s top aides is working with the White House on a cost-control measure — “binding arbitration.”
This victory for bipartisanship wouldn’t be a win for patients, though. The move would restrict access to state-of-the-art medicines and suppress future innovation.
Under this reform, a research company that invents a new medicine would need to consult with Medicare officials to determine a satisfactory price. If those two parties can’t agree, both sides would make their case to an “independent” arbitrator. It would be up to that arbitrator to determine the price that Medicare should pay.
In theory, this might seem like a neutral way of settling on a price. In practice, however, it amounts to little more than government price-setting.
Consider, first, that the “independent” arbitrators would be appointed by the government. The government could easily appoint an arbitrator with similar ideologies, thus skewing the process from the get-go.
In making their decisions, meanwhile, these arbitrators will likely rely on crude measures such as “cost-effectiveness” and “quality effectiveness.” These kinds of calculations have led governments elsewhere to deny advanced medicines to patients who desperately need them.
Just look at Germany, which adopted an arbitration model for drugs in 2010. In recent years, patients have had access to only 71 percent of new cancer medicines, compared to 96 percent in the United States.
A policy of binding arbitration would also have a disastrous effect on medical innovation. Creating even one new medicine is expensive, costing an estimated $2.6 billion and often taking a decade or more. The vast majority of candidate drugs never reach patients.
Given these risks, attracting investment for new cures requires a stable, predictable market in which successful drugs have a chance to earn back their upfront research costs. A system of de-facto price controls would make such a market impossible.
If an unaccountable government board can dictate a lower price for a new miracle treatment — denying drug companies any hope of recouping their costs — then the incentive to develop such medicines in the first-place would evaporate. Investors would funnel their money into markets less distorted by government price-controls.
That’s a high price to pay for a policy aimed at reducing the government’s drug bill — especially one that isn’t likely to reduce costs very much. After all, the drugs that binding arbitration would target account for a mere 7% of overall health spending in this country.
Binding arbitration would erect needless barriers between patients and the cutting-edge treatments that are their only hope of survival. That’s an outcome neither party should welcome.