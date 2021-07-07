Kris Brunkhorst is a master gardener.
She explains her title like this:
“It means I have a lot to learn,” she said.
But plant-lovers who venture into her back and front yards during the inaugural garden tour of the Waverly Shell Rock Community Schools Foundation fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday will be impressed by what they find there not just in terms of vegetation but also in terms of history.
The rain date is July 18, in the same time frame.
The tour features six gardens: In Shell Rock, these are the gardens of Mike and Marilyn Block at 522 N. Williams St.; and LeRoy and Carla Rops’ at 314 S. Lake St.
In Waverly, in addition to the Brunkhorst garden, at 413 10th St. NE, self-guided tour-goers can also enjoy the green paradise in Bill Hemmes’ garden at 106 Stillwater Road; the Waverly Public Library garden at 1500 West Bremer Ave.; and the Augusta Circle Neighborhood Garden 140 Augusta Circle.
Tickets, on sale now at First Bank, Fidelity Bank, Security State Bank and Meyer Pharmacy, are $10 for individuals and $25 for families.
Proceeds from the tour will help the foundation raise money for classroom projects in the district. So far, since its inception, it has given out $19,000 in grants.
Spending a late afternoon with Kris in her garden would be a cleansing experience for visitors as it was for me when I stopped by last week to check out how her plants had weathered the heat.
On top of being a great gardener, Kris is also a generous host and a fascinating story-teller.
What she is most proud of — and this will no doubt come out in talking to tour-goers — is that everything in the garden is done by the family.
“Bob and I did everything by ourselves,” she told me as we sat in the shade of the big tree in the backyard.
In addition to the vegetable plants, like zucchinis, tomatoes and cukes, as well as fruit trees, like apples, pears, peaches and cherries, the space also features spots for relaxation and contemplation.
Deep into the back yard opposite the house door is Kris’ Bathroom Garden. It boasts an antique sink and tub, which have now become planters.
In another site, on a slightly elevated ground, an antique bathtub is turned into a fountain, with the soothing sound of running water adding to the serenity of the scape.
Kris, a teacher, and a history buff, knows the value of time and effort, and so she will not tire of engaging with the visitors either by telling them stories or by listening to the ones they share in response.
Her mom, Sharon, who was a “fantastic gardener,” helped in the early years.
But like the Brunkhorst house, their garden is a reflection of their family life. The Brunkhorsts have two adult children — Zach, who is about to graduate from Wartburg, and Karalynn, a nurse.
During my visit, Bob, a former Waverly mayor, wrapped up his work day with CUNA Mutual — he is still operating remotely as many did during the pandemic — and after a brief catching up conversation with me, headed to the cherry tree with a ladder to pick some fresh fruit for a pie.
The story of the Brunkhorst garden, like the family story, is an art in the making.
Suffice it to say that looking at this authentic, lived-in, purposefully created space where perfection and peace come from nature’s own beauty, rather than from a manicured look one might encounter in a glossy magazine, tour-goers will enjoy and learn all at once.
Thinking about how it all started some two decades ago when they first bought the property, Kris said she is writing a history of her garden, which she plans to share with the visitors.
For me, she summed it up like this:
“Think of it as a painting,” she said. “They (the original owners) did the background. We filled in the objects.”