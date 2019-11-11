Willlis Huck had never disobeyed an order, but after Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2019, the 90-year-old Waverly veteran may do just that.
On Saturday, his fellow veterans celebrated his birthday, and paid tribute to Willis’ legacy of playing Taps at military ceremonies for 74 years.
But they also issued an order, which was read into the record by the Sergeant at Arms at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, saying that after Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2019, “whenever there is snow or ice on the ground and/or the temperature is below 20 degrees, Willis Huck shall be relieved of this duty.”
As if to test Willis’ resolve, as soon as the order was made public, Mother Nature threw a white blanket over the roads and the farm fields on Sunday night, dropping the temperatures into the arctic range, a bone-chilling move for November, expected to break 300 weather-related records around the country.
But on Monday, as community members started to gather at the WAVP for the Veterans Day program, Willis showed up, carrying his trumpet in a black case.
The weather had not scared him on that important day, when his presence was such an integral part of the tribute to those who served.
He sat by the door of the main hall — his usual spot during ceremonies — and took his time to collect himself.
Then he opened the case.
It was his son’s trumpet and the nametag on it said, “Kerry Huck.”
Willis could not remember what had happened to his first trumpet, only that it had started falling apart, so he had decided to permanently borrow his son’s.
Composing himself before what was to be his last scheduled performance in bad weather — as per the Commanding Officers’ Nov. 9 order — Willis moistened his lips with his tongue and blew into the mouthpiece, as one would blow into a whistle, to keep the metal warm.
All four of Willis’ sons — Kal, Ken, Kerry and Keith — now of grandfatherly age themselves — learned to play the trumpet in fifth-grade.
It was a trumpet tradition that could not be trifled with. If you are Willis’ son, you better learn your father’s passion, that was the unwritten rule.
“He wanted to make sure that the band director, Roland Brom, he was the band director for all of us boys, we all learn to play the trumpet, no other instrument,” said Kal, Willis’ oldest son and now a suburban Denver, Colorado, resident.
So determined was Willis to teach his children to love the instrument he had embraced since he was in eighth grade, that when he took his sons on vacation, the mouthpiece always traveled with them.
“We had to practice every day to keep our lips in shape,” Kal said.
That discipline was strictly followed during regular days also.
Willis, who worked as a mechanical engineer at Schield Bantam, the one-time truck mounted crane manufacturer in Waverly, later Terex Cranes, designated a room in the house for his sons to practice.
His wife, Jane, a reference librarian at the Waverly Public Library, also supported the trumpet tradition.
Over the years, Willis and his sons have played many a bugle call, at Boy Scouts camps and other events.
In fact, the very first merit badge the brothers earned was a Bugling merit badge, an effort for which the high school’s music director was their counselor.
On Saturday, during Willis’ tribute ceremony, Ken, the second son, who had flown in from Texas for the event, said his father started playing when he was in high school, only to be corrected by his mother, who said under her breath, “Eighth grade.”
How and why exactly Willis developed an undying love for the trumpet is part of his family history.
An archival photo, now part of this story, shows him, along with other players, in a quartet, along with Demis Curtis, Fred Stumme, and Carrol Sauerbrei.
As a high school student, he played at military funerals.
As a draftee in the Army in the early 1950s, he was expected to play in a band in Germany, but ended up serving guard duty instead, as when he arrived, it was determined there was no need for more band players.
So far, Willis is estimated to have played at over 1,000 military funerals. For decades, he played trumpet at the Shell Rock Spring Swing Show and at the Waverly Municipal Band.
But what moves him deeply to this day, however, is the tribute he has paid to America’s fallen over the years.
At first it was just in town, but then he got calls from relatives of veterans from Bremer and Butler counties and beyond.
“It is really special,” he said, noting that he has stopped counting the exact number of funerals he had performed at a long time ago.
A plaque honoring his service is now placed on the wall at the WAVP.
On Saturday, Willis teared up as his wife unveiled the plaque, which was draped in the American flag to surprise the recipient. WAVP’s Carl Benning read the inscription on the plaque for the audience.
Afterwards, Willis beamed when he pulled apart a gift-wrapped, framed replica of the plaque, which he later took home.
A proverbial joke-teller — his cake decoration read, “Did you hear the one…?” Willis light-heartedly took on a joke when the tables were turned on him during the celebration.
When his fellow veterans shared jokes about how the sturdier guys had had to hold on to his frail frame on several occasions to prevent him from being picked up by the gusting winds at area cemeteries, he laughed along.
When Willis’ time comes to bid farewell to this world, it will fall on his two eldest sons, Kal and Ken, to do the honors of playing “Taps” for their dad.
Thinking about his father, and his service to military families, Kal, a human resources professional, was moved to write a poem.
He read his “Ode to a Bugler” to the audience that had gathered at his father’s celebration on Saturday.
“For military men both far and wide,
There has been no better bond,” the poem reads.
“But, there’s no good time for a Veteran,
To go to the great beyond.”
Kal said it is getting increasingly hard to find trumpet players to play Taps, and in many cases, a live performance is replaced by a recording.
Asked after the Veterans Day ceremony if he plans to “retire” from playing “Taps” and comply with the order given to him by the Board of Directors and the Commanding Officers of the WAVP on the day of his tribute, Willis shrugged his shoulders:
“I will keep playing,” he said.
Ode to a Bugler --by Kal Huck
A Veteran has put his life on the line,
Just to make our country free.
And when the time comes for his final rest,
He’ll be revered by you and me.
For military men both far and wide,
There has been no better bond.
But, there’s no good time for a Veteran,
To go to the great beyond.
That’s when the Bugler is called for,
With the ceremony team together.
The Bugler must play when the time is right,
No matter what the weather.
The Riflemen all fired their rounds,
The Bugler played TAPS so pure.
The flag was folded, a salute given,
For the fallen comrade held dear.
It was duty that called the Bugler,
It was respect that he would pay.
TAPS never sounded so lonely,
As on that cold and snowy day.
No greater esteem can be shown,
It was TAPS the Veteran deserved.
“It’s an honor,” the Bugler said,
“To play Taps, for those who have served”.