Investing in your family means investing in your community, and in the lifestyle it nourishes.
Jerry Woodin, the Edward Jones financial adviser with a shingle on main street in town, has lived this wisdom in every aspect of his life. For the past 35 years he has invested both personally and professionally in making Waverly a better place.
Put otherwise, Jerry has funneled his energies where his roots are and has supported local families, businesses and ventures with his expertise and his spirit.
As he contemplated retirement, Jerry looked for years for a person committed to the principles he has espoused in the course of his career to step into his shoes.
He wanted someone he could entrust with what he had created in his lifetime, a tall order no doubt.
Bequeathing, in essence, his life’s work to the right successor preoccupied him for a long time as he wanted to have a peace of mind that he had found the right hands.
But as he explored options, and kept an open mind, something always held him back.
That was until his daughter, DeAnn Woodin, the head volleyball coach at Coe College, introduced him to Garrett Akins.
It was a family meeting and both Jerry and his wife, EaVon, the unrivaled, history-making head volleyball coach at W-SR, enjoyed their daughter’s friend.
But Jerry had intuited another connection.
“I knew right then,” he later reflected. “I knew it at that table.”
He kept his thoughts to himself, but his gut told him all he needed to know.
Never had he thought that the solution to his retirement dilemma would come in the form of his future son-in-law.
As it sometimes happens, finding the right fit at the right time is seemingly coincidental, as if forged inexplicably by fate’s fatigueless fingers.
And then, once the overall plan reveals itself, it seems so natural and authentic that it brings comfort and confidence.
This, in a nutshell, is how Garrett came into Jerry’s life at the exact moment when the elder needed to move on.
A businessman in his own right, Garrett had worked for a large commercial printing company for 13 years and was not actively looking for another job.
But as his relationship with DeAnn evolved, so did his plans to become a permanent part of her life.
Gradually, Garrett entered into the Woodin family orbit with a decisive purpose: his commitment to DeAnn and her happiness.
As it turns out, there was more to the story as Garrett was exactly the person Jerry had been searching for.
It is a minor, but meaningful coincidence, at least to Jerry, that he was 35 years old when he started in his business in Waverly, and so is Garrett today.
But beyond this delightful déjà vu, which Jerry calls a “rewind of history,” the two men have a shared purpose in their principles of business and life.
Meanwhile, Garrett took the tests to earn the necessary licenses, so he could take over the business.
For the past couple of months, the two men have been working side by side to ensure a smooth transition.
A 2002 graduate of Baxter High School, Garrett went to Coe College, where he played basketball for the Kohawks. In 2006, he graduated from the Cedar Rapids private college with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and public relations.
In his work life Garrett has shown he knows how to grow in place.
In his professional development in the 13 years since graduation, he had climbed the ladder at Quad Graphics incrementally but with the discipline and deliberation of a motivated performer, moving from a customer service rep up the ranks and finishing off as a regional director.
While working full time, he also earned an MBA from Oklahoma City University in 2012, demonstrating that he knows the value of continued self-improvement.
A tall man even when he is sitting down, Garrett is an engaged listener. He sports a disarming smile and a sense of his own trust-inducing presence.
He is the father of a precocious 4-year-old daughter, Pearl, who loves to spend time with her dad and DeAnn.
Garrett and DeAnn, who tied the knot on New Year’s Eve, already bought a house in Waverly.
And, similar to Jerry’s first months in business, Garrett is getting to know the town.
He has already joined the Kiwanis Club and is fully on board with Jerry’s philosophy of supporting local causes.
“The process is not changing,” Jerry said. “We are not here to hit home runs. We are here to hit singles and doubles every time.”
Sitting in Jerry’s office on a recent Friday, Garrett beams as he reflects on all the personal and professional blessings that have befallen him since he proposed to DeAnn in April.
And it would not be hyperbolic to say that he is blissful and he wants to relish every moment of it.
“I have moved enough,” he said. “I am not moving anymore. I am back home in Iowa and I have made a commitment to Waverly.”
Listening to his son-in-law, Jerry smiles quietly and contentedly, the smile of a man who has been there, and knows the happiness that comes with such a commitment.
“I wanted to retire when I find someone that’s better than I am,” Jerry said. “And here he is. I can’t ask for more.”