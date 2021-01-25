A mood booster in the midst of the pandemic may be a great way to break the mold and infuse some much-needed humor in daily life.
A local business woman learned this when she came up with a creative way to conduct a staff meeting in COVID times, and the result was a work of meltable art that the community enjoyed for about a week.
Bonnie Drenkow, the CEO of Waverly’s Advantage Administrators, a third-party administrator of employee benefit plans, decided to change the routine for her employees and for herself on a recent Friday morning.
Instead of the regular staff meeting, she beat the doldrums by taking her staff to South Riverside Park in town, just four blocks from the office to energize the team.
In her 20 years at the helm, Bonnie had never done anything as playful with her team.
That morning, three groups played in the snow, creating three pieces — a mini snowman who was placed on the top of the garbage can, as a lookout guy; a snake, whose job was to protect the territory; and a 5-foot snow dude who sported sunglasses, a mask, a sun hat and a hula skirt, all props employees brought from their homes in a hurry.
That big snowman, who remained unnamed, struck a defiant pose in the snow-covered park. He was having none of that white nuisance that he was made of. Instead, he was a hitchhiker headed to Florida, a creature of nature looking for adventure and sun.
It was a light-hearted moment of shared humor, made even more needed because of the isolation during the pandemic.
The snowman caught the eye of many drivers, and the newspaper’s designer Carrie Wright.
In tune with the spirit of the snowman, Waverly Newspapers sent out a social media alert to find out who created the sculpture that brought smiles to all who saw it for a week.
Following the success of this team-building exercise, Bonnie plans to come up with similar creative solutions.
“We will try to add some fun to our staff meetings in the future,” Bonnie said.