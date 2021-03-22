For nature lovers in Shell Rock, the Jeffrey Rasmussen Memorial Park on the east side of town, along the Shell Rock River, provides communion with nature in all its facets — from fishing to kayaking to jogging and picnicking.
The narrow piece of land, which runs parallel to Iowa Highway 3, holds a special place in the heart of Roger Rasmussen.
The former Shell Rock councilman is attached to it in ways that connect to his soul and give it peace to his mind.
Named after his son who passed away shortly after birth, the park is, in so many ways, a labor of love for Roger.
It is a place where he and his wife, Judy, worked on for many years as volunteers.
They cleaned out brush, cut down trees, moved tons of sand from the trail after the spring floods, and installed handmade benches in scenic spots so their fellow community members can enjoy nature’s beauty.
The Rasmussens would spend their entire summers maintaining the park.
It now features a community shelter and boat ramps as well as an asphalt trail.
Now Councilman Garrett Schuldt, then a Boy Scout looking to earn his Eagle Scout badge, created a bridle trail off the main path for horse riders.
Those first years of working on the park felt like pioneer times for Roger and Judy.
When they first started working on the project, they even lived on the grounds for the summer as it became too cumbersome to haul daily the backhoe and the utility vehicle along with the other tools Roger needed.
“It was a very special summer,” Roger said. “Judy and I were able to share our love for the outdoors.”
After a long day’s work, Judy would cook on the camper stove, and if dinner was not ready by sundown, Roger would pull out his fishing rod and catch some walleye.
“One big cat that I never caught, he was like a submarine, he was unbelievable, let me tell you,” he laughed.
Judy, who grew up fishing and hunting with her dad, was quick to put the catch of the day on the camper menu instead of the planned meal.
“We worked all day and shared our lives for many years,” Roger said.
Judy passed away in 2017, and Roger has been working hard to stay true to the legacy he and Judy created by maintaining the park.
Then-Mayor Ben DeWitt proposed that the park be named after the Rasmussens’ baby son in honor of all the work the parents had put in there, hence the word “Memorial” in the park’s name.
The dozen benches Judy and Roger bought, built and installed around the park — some of which have gone missing — also have a small plaque with Jeffrey’s name.
“Every community Judy and I ever lived in, we did volunteer work because it made for a better community to raise families, and that happens to be important to both of us,” he said.
The Rasmussens moved to Shell Rock 30 years ago so that Judy could be closer to her then ailing father, Wayne Martin, who went by Doc.
Now 80, Roger walks to the park occasionally, as his health allows, but the disrepair in which it has slided has him worried about its future.
During a recent council meeting, Roger told council members of his concerns, the most urgent of which is to wrap around the riverbank, as the river has eroded the embankment and devoured trees.
“We have lost 15 feet at least for the length of the park,” Roger estimates.
One tree, he recalls, was so big that it had fallen into the water and over the trail, so Roger had to crawl over it to help remove it.
PUTTING HIS MONEY WHERE HIS PASSION IS
During the presentation, Roger told the council that he plans to get a mortgage on his house, with rates being lower now, and invest $100,000 of the money to kickstart upgrading the park.
“I’m one of these weird people that once I decide something, that’s it, I thought about it for some time before I decided, before I made the offer to the community,” he said.
In response, the city has put together a committee to look into the issue.
Roger said he is waiting for the committee to “make up their mind,” so he can move forward with the mortgage process.
He added he is a realist and knows that committee work can be lengthy, but noted his wife, were she here today, would approve of his idea to invest in the park, an act which would make the project eligible for grant money.
“She’d be behind me a hundred percent,” he said. “After all these years, I still consult with her before I do anything major in life, that’s the way we lived all those years. I talk to her just like I talk to God. She approved it, no doubt about that. After I am gone, I will leave our estate to the park.”