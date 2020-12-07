Two Elsas stopped at Waverly’s Love & Lace on Thursday to mark the beginning of the holiday season.
Different in age and stature in the Frozen world they come from, they had the same mission — to put a smile on the faces of moms and kids that came to the store to greet them.
In a socially distanced fashion and wearing a mask, the small Elsa, who had her post in the middle of the store, was busy making ice.
Her grown-up counterpart was standing on the stairs in the back of the store, in full Elsa attire, glowing against the backdrop of frost and snow-covered wilderness.
Elsa said she had left her friends behind, and made only a brief visit to town, to make sure that kids knew she had not forgotten them.
“I will miss seeing them but they will be in my heart and I will send them a kiss,” she said. “We all need some joy this year.”