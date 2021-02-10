So many unknowns at times bring so many, many unexpected rewards.
And rhythm, to boot.
The 2021 Waverly-Shell Rock dance team got a taste of this Tuesday, when they saw the culmination of their performance, Teacher Feature, come to life in the middle school gym at 6 a.m.
Now a video, which is going viral, is spreading the joy of students and teachers dancing together to hip hop music, in what was planned for the dance team’s Winterfest performance on Friday and having great fun celebrating their togetherness.
However, Thursday’s blizzard cancelled in-person school instruction that day, thus the event was called off.
The video, which was posted on the W-SR Dance Team’s Facebook page, captures the spirit of the dancers, but is also a testament to their resilience in the face of a deadly pandemic.
The routine was choreographed by dance team members Victoria Albrecht and Brooke Willis and joined by teammates Ryleigh Bienemann, Ellie Booth, Kenna Burgess, Lanie Hermeyer, GraciMae Miller, Annika Ross and Makayla Zeschke.
Staff members who were invited by the girls to perform in the routine were language arts teacher Jacqueline Jeffcoat Schedtler, middle school principal Jeremy Langner, social studies teacher and cross country coach Jason Milke, family and consumer science teacher LuAnne Bibler, music teacher Sarah O’Neill, math teacher Sue Eckerman, business teacher Cheyenne Liekweg, and science teachers Zach “Pogo” Pogorzelski and Kim Ross.
More faculty were eager to join in, but some were unable to make the three, 6 a.m. rehearsals.
Ellie Booth said the teachers did well during the performance, even though they had a few missteps.
“They all came ready to practice and were excited for it,” Booth told Waverly Newspapers by text message. “They all seem so enthusiastic about it and genuinely seemed like they had a good time.”
Albrecht said the dance routine was “a super fun experience.” She added that while the dance team does a co-ed number regularly, they wanted to do something unique this time.
“The teachers were awesome to work with, even if they have very little (dance) experience,” Albrecht said. “We even had a few dance moms in the mix.”
The video was published on the W-SR Dance Team Facebook page early Wednesday morning. The video opens with the teachers and dancers entering the middle school gymnasium to Fort Minor’s “Remember the Name” followed by the dancers and teachers being introduced in pairs.
The combined squad then perform some simple dance steps, starting with a ballet-studio-like song before moving to “Savage” by Megan the Stallion, “Teach Me how to Dougie” by Cali Swag District and “Yeah” by Usher.
Team coach Jori Wade-Booth produced the video. Ellie Booth thought the video turned out well.
“I was really impressed with everyone’s hard work and excitement to make the video good,” Booth said. “I don’t think we could’ve done it without Jori’s edition either. We only had to film it a few times, too, which is very impressive, too.”
Albrecht also liked how the teachers took to the choreography.
“They were super committed and made it fun,” she said. “While choreographing the dance, Brooke and I had to be careful to not make it too difficult.
“We only had a few morning practices, and they caught on really fast. It was fun to have the teachers in our element rather than theirs.”