For the past 25 years, Michelle Johnson has been a familiar face in Hoppy’s Napa Auto Parts in Waverly.
Her mother, Judy Miller, worked there before her delivering parts, and inspired Johnson to join the team.
Johnson is something of a jack-of-all-trades at Napa. While she’s officially the administrative assistant, she can lend a helping hand wherever it’s needed. She delivers automobile parts, handles office tasks and helps customers find what they need.
“I do just about everything now,” she laughed.
Whether she’s working with fellow employees or talking to customers, the aspect Johnson enjoys most about her work is being around others.
“I love the people,” she said. “I’ve met a lot of neat friends and a lot of people over the years.”
Those she meets on delivery runs are equally valued.
“Even our businesses that we take our parts to, they’ve become family over the years,” she said.
Johnson’s coworkers are family too. She’s with them for most of the day – from dawn at 7 a.m. to near sundown at 5 p.m.
Scott Hoppenworth, owner of Hoppy’s Napa Auto Parts, describes Johnson as outgoing and friendly – someone everyone likes working with. She’s also prompt and willing to get any job done.
“(She’s) that bright, cheery face everyone likes to see when they come in,” he said.
Johnson’s interest in automobiles sparked later in life as she gradually learned more and more about different vehicles and parts. Every day offers her an appreciated opportunity to learn something new.
“Shoot, I’m still learning after 25 years,” she said.
While she sees herself as a lifelong learner in this regard, Johnson also considers herself quite knowledgeable. Each day is different and presents new challenges, an aspect she welcomes. Finding an uncommon part a customer needs can become something of a scavenger hunt, requiring her to peruse the internet for it or call around seeing if other businesses have it. She feels capable of overcoming any problem with team members like Hoppenworth and Steve Connor.
“Everything that I’ve learned has come directly from the guys here,” she said.