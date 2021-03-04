This year, Easter will be celebrated Sunday, April 4, and I am looking forward to it.
A great deal of my anticipation is that it is coming in April, when ice and snow and sub-zero temperatures are a thing of the past … at least for a while. When Easter comes “late,” we look forward to a springtime celebration with sunshine and flowers – daffodils growing in the yard and lilies on the altar.
Many of you, like me, recall Easter as children. It was a happy day, a celebration. My sister, brother and I got new “Easter clothes” – a new coat and tie and my sister a frilly new Easter dress.
Mom would even drag dad to church on Easter. And the family would get together, grandma and paw paw, uncles and aunts, and cousins. An Easter egg hunt for the kids and then a huge Easter dinner. And of course, the candy! Let’s not forget the candy.
Easter was a celebration, a real holiday! You could tell because the stores had posters with Easter bunnies in the windows, shelf after shelf of Easter candy and decorations, and Hallmark cards in prominent displays. Of course, none of this has anything to do with Easter – not in a biblical sense. Except for one little detail. Easter is a time of joy, a time of excitement, a time for celebration.
While Jesus’ disciples, his followers, his mother and his brothers didn’t have cards and candy; their excitement and joy at the resurrection of their Lord was a time for celebration. But the days and weeks leading up to Easter were not. Today, and for more than a thousand years, for the Church this is the time of Lent.
Lent is a time of reflection. A time to consider the events that occurred in Jesus’ life leading up to and including his suffering and death on the cross. Why did he do it? How does it, how has it impacted my life? What should “I” do about it?
Sure, now we know the rest of the story: The Easter Resurrection and Jesus’ victory over death – a victory he will share with each of us. But they did not know then how things would turn out.
That Jesus’ entire life, ministry and death was a sacrifice made for us. So that in defeating death, we would have the opportunity to be in relationship with him forever. Lent is a time for us to intentionally pull away from our everyday lives and consider what Jesus did for us and reflect on the implications for our own lives. A time to repent, to change our ways. A time to begin turning our ship of life toward God.
It began on a winter’s night in a little town called Bethlehem. The King of Kings is born poor, to a poor, young mother, a working-class father, and his first bed a feeding trough for livestock.
Thirty years later, He leaves his father’s trade to take up his Father’s mission, the reason He was sent. For three years, He tells people that God loves them. He heals the sick and the lame: A man blind from birth is able to see at Jesus’ touch; a man born crippled gets up and walks home at Jesus’ command; 10 lepers (Leprosy not considered treatable until the late 19th century or curable until the 1940s) are made healthy – cured by Jesus.
He preaches and teaches, and the crowds grow into the thousands. He does all of this while the shadow of the religious leaders hangs over him as they plot to kill Him for threatening their way of life. This Good News is all recorded in the gospels, written by Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.
Lately, it has been suggested that these gospel authors have embellished and exaggerated Jesus’ miraculous activities in order to enhance Jesus’ celebrity and build the Christian movement. That these men were using hyperbole found in pagan mythology of those who celebrated the multi-god systems of the Greeks and Romans. These were Jewish men, raised and educated in the Jewish faith. A faith that said that God was “one” and held that the concept and acknowledgement of other gods was a breach of their covenant with God.
Paul, writing to his protégé Timothy, reminds him that “all scripture is God breathed.” Peter, the “Rock” on which Jesus said he will build his Church, tells us that no scripture came about by the writer’s own interpretation. Therefore, to claim exaggeration or embellishment is to announce that the gospel is fantasy. When as Christians, we understand that all scripture “never had its origin in the human,” but was delivered by “the Holy Spirit.”
Some who have challenged the story we are called to reflect upon during the season of Lent look elsewhere to understand the unexplainable of God. Some look to the majesty of creation. God is all around us and God “is” everything around us. Therefore, everything around us is good. Sometimes called Natural Theology, it is an extension of Pantheism — that God is the combined substance, forces, and laws that are manifested in the existing universe. If we cannot see it or touch it then it isn’t real. Christians call this inability to see or touch “faith.” Faith is what Jesus calls us to when he warns us that everything in the world is not good, that both evil and good do exist and that good is found only in Christ.
Make no mistake friends, God may be seen in an Iowa sunset, but God is not a sunset. God may be seen in the majesty of a forest, but God is not a forest. God may be seen in the birth of a child, but God is not human birth. These are creations and God is the Creator who took on flesh, came and lived among us, sacrificed himself through death on a cross for our salvation and to offer us an eternal relationship.
This is the Good News of the gospel. This is what we must reflect upon during Lent. Turning away from our sinful ways and turning back to God.