“Happy Holidays!” For many Christians, the hair on the back of their necks just stood on end.
Since before Thanksgiving, social media has been exploding with the stern admonishment that it is “Merry Christmas,” not happy holidays, and the usual Facebook post addendum, “Who’s not afraid to share this?”
Another of my favorite rantings around this time of year, again from Christians, is the angst over those who use the expression, “Merry Xmas!” Again, “It’s Merry Christmas, not merry Xmas” they lament. As a pastor, my response (shaking my head) is, “Really?”
Let me help you out with all this. While some may have heard this before, hopefully from an enlightened pastor, clearly more have not. First, the word, holiday, comes from an old English word haligdaeg (c. 950 AD): halig meaning “holy” and daeg meaning “day.” Around 1460 holy day or holiday was first recorded.
Now, about that “X.” The use of the X as a designation for Christ, goes back to the earliest days of the Christian church. It refers to the Greek letter X, pronounced “chi” (kai) and is the first letter in the word for Christ.
Because Christians were persecuted in the earliest days of the church, the new followers would use secret symbols to indicate to someone that that they were Christians. The simple sign of the fish is one of these symbols. Another is the Chi Ro (kai-rō).
You’ve probably seen it in a church at some time but may not have known its meaning. It is the two Greek letters— chi and ro (an X that looks like there is the letter P sticking up out of the center). The symbol of the Chi Ro made up the first two letters of the word Χρηστος (Christos, or Jesus Christ) and, next to the cross, was one of the first symbols of Christianity. So, “X” stands for Christ and “mas” stands for the Eucharist (the celebration of Holy Communion).
Christmas is the celebration of God’s greatest expression of love toward us – the sending of his Son, Jesus Christ, who would ultimately pay the penalty of death for our sins so that we could be saved from death.
Jesus himself said that he came not to condemn but to save (John 12:47). Jesus showed compassion and mercy to those who were physically and spiritually broken. When we point fingers and judge those we deem not politically correct in the faith, we become the Pharisees that Jesus charged with hypocrisy and not knowing the true meaning of God’s word. The Pharisees were the religious elite of Jesus day, the ones who thought they had all the answers.
As we approach Christmas this year, let us remember the child that would lead the way by teaching the world not to run and hide from the diseased, performed miracles to feed the hungry, and brought comfort and hope to those who had none. The Advent Candles in the church represent Hope, Love, Joy and Peace with Christ in the center.
All of which we so desperately need this year. Merry Christmas!