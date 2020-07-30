I am the “new-bee” in town. Appointed to Heritage United Methodist Church in Waverly, as of July 1. My wife Jennifer and I are coming from Red Oak where I pastored Red Oak First UMC. We have been warmly welcomed to the community by both church members and folks we’ve met about town and we feel we are off to a great start.
As you are reading this the month of July is coming to an end but the troubles in our nation are not. As we continue to face these challenges I think back a few weeks when we celebrated American Independence Day — July 4.
Beyond the fireworks, the music, the picnics and family gatherings; I hope we remember the meaning of this great celebration — Freedom! You might find it interesting that the Founding Fathers’ idea of “freedom” was that freedom was not something that the government could give or take away.
Take a listen to what they wrote in the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of happiness.” What the Founding Fathers were saying was that freedom is a gift from God that cannot be subjugated by others; no matter what their status in this life.
Freedom and liberty, from a Christian perspective, walk hand-in-hand with the Declaration. To live in Christian freedom is living in the pursuit of the joy (“happiness”) of having Christ in your life.
But, like the laws that are supposed to protect civil liberty, where your pursuit of happiness may not infringe on another person’s life and happiness, the Apostle Peter warns us not to use our freedom (or the “rights” of freedom) as a mask for evil actions (1 Peter 2:7). Hate, violence, destruction, looting, stealing, and murder are violations of all that Scripture teaches us and are considered “evil” in the eyes of God. But so are, anger, harsh words, retaliation, and judgement. What then are we to do when faced with these difficult situations?
Peter tells us, “...live as God’s slave.” Immediately, the hair on the back of our necks stands up! Slavery, after all is a hot-button issue in our current social climate. Not to mention, the idea of binding ourselves to anything — people or rules — seems opposite of how society and culture is in America these days.
But, the freedom we have in Christ is understood as the Holy Spirit working in us, serving God and loving others. So we bind ourselves to God and the Way of Jesus Christ. That is what it means to be “God’s slave;” we put our full and complete trust in our master.
As for the other stuff, listen to what God tells us through Solomon’s “Wise Sayings” in Proverbs, “Do not fret because of evildoers or be envious of the wicked, for the evildoer has no future hope, and the lamp of the wicked will be snuffed out.”
As Americans, it is because of our freedom that we face challenges. As Christians, it is because of our freedom in Christ that we face challenges. Ultimately, the rewards of “life, liberty and... happiness,” go hand-in-hand and are worth the struggle.