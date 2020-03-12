Yes, you read that headline correctly. In this season of Lent, we could do with a few more prodigals around here.
You see, the real prodigal in the story we all know is the father. (In case you don’t know the account, you can look it up under “The Prodigal Son.” It’s a fantastic story!) It’s the father that demonstrates a prodigious amount of resources, a prodigious amount of patience, and a prodigious amount of love.
In our season of reflection and penitence we might ponder this question: Are you miserly? Not with your money – that’s an article for another day – rather, are you miserly with your mercy?
God calls us to love one another (John 15:12) and to love our enemies (Matthew 5:44 and Luke 6:27), and this way others will know we are followers of Christ (John 13:15).
Ronald Knox issued the challenge: “You say you don’t love your enemies. I know; but do you love your grocer? Do you love the blind man at the corner of the road? Why, no; there are probably only about two or three hundred people in the world of whom you would definitely say, ‘I like them.’ Of course, you don’t love your enemies, if you haven’t even learned to love strangers!”
We are stingy with God’s love and mercy, as if there’s a limited supply. If Jesus really meant the kinds of things he said in the Sermon on the Mount, then it’s clear that he is operating from an understanding that there are no limits to God’s love and mercy.
Soren Kierkegaard challenges us similarly: “Take any words in the New Testament and forget everything except pledging yourself to act accordingly. My God, you will say, if I do that my whole life will be ruined…. Dreadful it is to fall into the hands of the living God. Yes, it is even dreadful to be alone with the New Testament.”
His premise, it seems, is that it is not enough to admire Jesus Christ. We are called to imitate him, to act accordingly.
Before you pick up your phone to call, text, or email me to correct the error of my thinking, please remember this: Lent leads us to the story where Jesus was crucified because the people of that time couldn’t believe, wouldn’t believe, that God loves everyone and wants to share God’s abundance with everyone: rich/poor, man/woman, young/old, sinner/saint, wise/foolish, sick/well, free/slave, clean/unclean, EVERYONE!
Yes, this prodigal God doesn’t need us to be miserly with grace. There is more than enough for everyone. That’s Good News!
My prayer for you: Have a holy Lent and a blessed Easter. Be prodigal with God’s love. Amen.