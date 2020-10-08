On Sept. 18, the country lost an icon, a leader, a jurist and a visionary.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg represented the best of America. She demonstrated that as vehemently as we might hold our political ideals, the greatest thing about our country and its system is that it is designed to allow us to have different viewpoints and still live in harmony with each other. RBG was a champion of equality and civil rights, especially for women.
As high in esteem as RBG is held with regard to her impact on our culture and the role of women, the church continues to have a shadow hanging over it in regard to the role and participation of women. I would suggest that not only is this a fairly unwarranted view, but that the church, particularly the Protestant church is and has been ahead of the cultural and societal curve in its welcoming and employment of women.
Certainly, there are those reading this that are shouting into the air right now that the Catholic Church and various Protestant churches do not ordain women. As a clergyman in the Methodist tradition, I would not presume to provide detailed explanations for these denominations. Only to say that from a biblical standpoint, God has always used women and men in various roles to carry out God’s plans for the redemption of humankind, some glamorous and others quite odious. Throughout the Bible, women have held incredibly important roles.
Historically, the ancient world was culturally considered patriarchal. It was a “man’s world.” Despite this human failing, God continually called on women in roles equally and often more important than men. Strong women who broke social barriers to accomplish God’s will. Esther was a Jewish refugee and orphan who ended up a queen and is credited with and is still celebrated today as saving the Jews from genocide. As an early head of state for Israel, Deborah personally led the Israelites to victory to free them from the Canaanites when her commander, Barak, was too fearful to take on the mission himself. Deborah’s victory was made complete when another woman, Jael, finished off the opposing commander by driving a tent peg though his skull! Then there’s Rahab, a prostitute who was instrumental in the fall of Jericho and would become great-grandmother to Kind David. The New Testament is also filled with accounts of the strong and faithful women who helped make the new Way possible. I could go on but, hope you might pick up the Bible and read these awesome stories yourself.
“Oh,” you say, “But the modern church is out of touch with the world.” Faith is always relevant, and its institutions support that relevancy. In 2018, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was awarded a top Jewish honor by the Genesis Foundation. In her acceptance speech she is quoted as saying, “I am a judge, born raised and proud of being a Jew. The demand for justice, for peace, for enlightenment runs through the entirety of Jewish history and Jewish tradition. I hope that in all the years I continue to have the good fortune to serve on the bench of the Supreme Court of the United States I will have the strength and courage to remain steadfast in service of that demand.”
Christianity has its foundation in Jewish faith and tradition. Indeed, the modern church has been a leader for empowering women. The Methodist tradition saw women preachers as early as 1771 and ordained the first women over 100 years ago. Our sister denominations have acted in a similar manner in empowering women. The Disciples of Christ in 1888, the United Brethren in 1889, the Lutheran Church for more than 50 years and the Presbyterian Church for more than 60 years.
The women of our country are right to hold up RBG as an American hero. To call upon the line from the Tom Hank’s movie, Angels & Demons, Cardinal Strauss to Dr. Langdon, “Religion is flawed. But only because man is flawed.” All of us need to embrace RBG’s strength, her conviction, and her faith in God and the best of what the church represents.