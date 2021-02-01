The mission of the Waverly public library fits in one sentence, but its goal is far-reaching: it aims to be its patrons’ “window to information, recreation, and community.”
In pandemic times, this window has become more digital, and the library has adjusted to the reality of safety protocols by changing its practices while continuing to be the go-to place for information, recreation and community.
On Monday, the library, which had most recently been delivering its services through the drive thru, opened for appointments with patrons. You can call or do so online waverlyia.com/library/appointment.
One of the first customers to take advantage of this opportunity was Lynn Bolin, a local entrepreneur and a mother of three.
Lynn was glad she was able to sign up for an hour-long appointment at the children’s section, so her kids could browse the shelves and look for their favorite books.
The pandemic protocols and the social distancing rules had not disrupted, at least not in a profound way, the education routine at the Bolin household since Lynn homeschools her kids.
But the limited physical access to the library, which is one of the main gathering places where she and other homeschooling parents in her circle meet, has created some challenges, as it has for the librarians, and the community.
This explains why Lynn and the kids were excited to be in the light-filled space on Monday.
Lynn and husband Dan, the hard-working, guitar-playing dairy farmer, own New Dairy Farm in Butler County, an operation of about 120 cows.
The pandemic, Lynn said, disrupted the supply chain, but the New Dairy Guest Barn, a bed-and breakfast venture the couple started on the 130-year-old family farm, has turned out to be a thriving option. Conceived long before the pandemic, the guest barn turned out to be a great retreat for people seeking solitude and the comforts of cow-gazing, as the owners call the therapeutic experience of watching the bovines from the big window overlooking the barn. Fittingly, the guest barn won the 2020 Farm Bureau Renewal Rural Iowa Entrepreneur Award.
While mom chatted with this writer at the library, Amara, a fourth-grader, and her brother, Vance, agreed on some books they liked. Judah, 3, the youngest, was happy to just run around, and laugh.
The library continues to offer drive-thru pick up of materials. Patrons should call in advance with a list of up to ten items they request, like books, DVDs, audiobooks, or games, and will be notified online when their order is ready for pickup. Free delivery of orders is also available upon request.
Bethany Nelson, one of the librarians, told Waverly Newspapers Monday that patrons have increased their digital use of the library resources during the pandemic. For instance, total checkouts of the digital items in 2020 was 18,171, a significant increase from the 10,682 checkouts in 2019. Tellingly, the number of new users rose to 321 in 2020 from 165 in 2019. Likewise, the total active users in 2020 reached 701, compared to 487 in 2019.
Meanwhile, the returned books and items go through a thorough cleaning, with librarians keeping them in the community room for 48 hours, and cleaning them to make sure they are safe for the next user.
McClimon, the children’s librarian, said that she and her colleagues miss the patrons as much as the patrons miss coming to the library in person.
“I’ve missed hearing all the kids and the sounds,” she said. “I know libraries are supposed to be quiet, but ours never was. It’s a lot harder when I don’t see the kids.”