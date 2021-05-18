On May 20, the Waverly Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) will be present its final Zoom program until fall.
Chris Knudson, director of Marketing & Communication at Wartburg College, will speak on “Poverty, Race and Gender in the Digital Economy.” Knudson will explore the current digital divides that exist, and how the pandemic has impacted such significant gaps in equal access.
The 7 p.m. program is open to anyone, member or guest, who is interested in AAUW’s mission of equity. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m., with a brief business meeting at 6:45 p.m. Email the current president at kimberly.folkers@wartburg.edu for the Zoom link.
AAUW has been advocating for girls and women since 1881. More information about this national non-profit organization can be found at www.aauw.org. The Waverly Branch has an active website (https://waverly-ia.aauw.net) and meets on the third Thursday of the month.
They also host a book club for members. Membership in AAUW is open to anyone, male or female, holding an associate (or equivalent, such as RN), baccalaureate or higher degree from a regionally accredited college or university.