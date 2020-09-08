Voters are receiving absentee ballot request forms from a variety of sources.
“No need to worry or send in duplicate copies,” says County Auditor, Shelley Wolf. “Just complete one form and mail it in to our office. We review the duplicates to ensure your request is in the system. No matter how many requests we receive, voters will only be sent one ballot.”
Wolf says that voters are receiving multiple request forms from a variety of sources.
“There are forms originating from several organizations including political parties,” she said. “The Iowa Secretary of State’s office is planning to send out forms to all registered voters. It can be confusing, but it is all in the spirit of encouraging citizens to vote.
“Our office only needs one request to process your absentee (early voting) ballot. The request must be signed and include your legal name, residential address, Iowa driver’s license/ non-operator ID number or voter ID pin and your date of birth.”
Absentee request forms sent to Bremer County residents for the 2020 General Election are valid. Although Bremer County Auditor does not automatically mail forms, we do accept forms you have received in the mail and submit to the office.
Linn, Johnson and Woodbury county election offices are involved in a lawsuit. Bremer County residents are unaffected by this legal action.
“There is a lot of information circulating right now,” Wolf states. “Rest assured, Bremer County residents can have the highest level of confidence in our election process. The Elections’ office is monitoring disputes to insure we are in compliance with Iowa guidance.”
Ballots will be mailed starting Oct. 5. This is also the start date of Absentee In-Person Early Voting for Bremer County. The in-person voting site is located at 124 Second St. NE (former Mauer Eye Clinic) in Waverly. The hours are Monday through Friday, 8-4:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31. Note voting hours will be extended to 5 p.m. on Oct 24, 31, and Nov 2.