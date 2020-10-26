Whatever the campaigns are doing to make sure the voters get their voices heard is working.
With one week to go before Election Day, records are being set for absentee ballots being submitted locally, statewide and nationally.
According to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office website, as of Monday, 751,386 voters have either returned their ballots by mail or drop box or marked their ballots at their county courthouse or satellite polling centers statewide. That is part of the nearly 60 million early ballots cast nationwide, which surpasses the more than 58 million that were cast for the entirety of 2016, according to The Associated Press.
Meanwhile, the Secretary of State’s office reports 915,711 Iowans have made requests for ballots, with 902,780 sent out. There are a little more than 2 million active registered voters in Iowa, the secretary’s office reported in a previous Waverly Newspapers story, meaning turnout is already at 36.5% statewide.
Secretary of State Paul Pate said in a statement to Waverly Newspapers that he encourages all Iowans to register and vote in elections.
“We took extra steps this year to make sure Iowans could vote safely, whether it’s from home, at the county auditor’s office, or at the polls on Election Day,” Pate said.
“These record-breaking absentee ballot numbers show Iowans are engaged in the process and want to make their voices heard. High absentee voting numbers will help reduce crowds and waiting times at the polls on Election Day, which will help reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19.”
He added that any absentee ballot must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 2, when it’s mailed back to the county auditor.
“If you have one, it’s important to get it in the mail soon to ensure your vote get counted,” Pate said.
In Bremer County, Auditor Shelly Wolf reports 6,359 voters have cast their ballots so far, out of 7,189 that have been distributed. There were 7,307 requests made, according to the secretary of state.
Democrats have outpaced everyone else in the Bremer County turnout, with 2,703 blue voters submitting their ballots. There have been 1,203 Republicans, 1,079 of no party and two representing third parties who have cast their votes.
There are close to 17,000 registered voters in Bremer County. That would make it nearly 37% turnout so far.
Four years ago, 5,552 early ballots were cast out of 5,794 mailed or handed out and 5,799 requests in the final numbers. The GOP voters had a slight edge, 1,967 voters compared to 1,866 Democrats, 1,703 of no party and 16 others.
Wolf said the early-voting turnout is more than her office had ever seen with still seven days left.
“They’re definitely choosing absentee over polling place at this point,” Wolf said. “I expect the polling place on Election Day to be quite busy, too. It’s just the scale is tipping a little bit towards more absentee than in-person at the polling place.
“A lot of this in-person absentee, so it doesn’t even come down to whether it’s in-person or not. I hear a lot, who knows, ‘I could be quarantined on Election Day. I don’t want to take that risk of not being able to go to the polling place on Election Day.’ They don’t want to miss that opportunity, so now when they are ensuring themselves they are getting it done, they don’t have to worry about what might come or might happen or what might prevent them from getting there.”
In the neighboring counties, Butler County has 3,022 ballots returned, according to Pate’s office, Black Hawk County has 32,692, Clayton County has 3,635, Floyd County has 3,462, Fayette County has 4,310 and Buchanan County has 4,327.
Iowa is a no-excuse early-voting state, joining 33 other states and the District of Columbia in doing so. Of the other 16, five — Indiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas — don’t allow COVID-19 to be an excuse for an absentee ballot.
In Bremer County, early voters can mail in their absentee ballot, drop it off either in the Auditor’s Office or in the drop box on the north side of the courthouse along First Avenue Northeast, or in-person at the former Mauer Eye Clinic building, 124 Second St. NE in Waverly. Wolf said many voters are taking advantage of Mauer site.
“It’s been a good thing for us, not having to intermingle our voters with all of the business of the treasurer’s and recorder’s offices, as far as social distancing,” she said. “We are keeping people separated that way
“The facility is working beautifully. We are doing a capacity of 10 max. At times, we’ve had a few people wait outside for a few minutes, but no complaints on that, yet. The weather hasn’t been terrible, yet. Nobody has had to wait very long, either.”
Saturday was the first of two weekends that auditors could accept early votes, with Halloween day being the other. Wolf reports 94 voters — the most ever in her memory — came out to cast their ballots.
Previously, she estimated the auditor’s office would be lucky to draw 10 people on a Saturday.
“It’s a night-and-day difference from what our Saturdays have been in previous elections,” she said.
When asked if the auditor’s office would — if you’d pardon the Halloween pun — scare up more voters this Saturday, Wolf didn’t know what that turnout might be.
The auditor suggests that voters not wait until Monday — the day before Election Day — to cast early ballots.
“One big thing that we hear quite often on the day before the election, they come in to vote absentee because they want to avoid a line on Election Day,” Wolf said. “Typically, the long line is on Monday, voting absentee. The whole county is going to one location rather than voting at their own location on Election Day, where typically, the line is much shorter.”
There are three polling locations for the five Waverly wards on election day: the Waverly Civic Center for Wards 1 and 2 along with East Washington Township, the fire station for Ward 3, and Redeemer Lutheran Church, with the north entrance for Ward 4 and the south entrance for Ward 5 and West Washington Township.
The other polling locations in Bremer County are Denver Community Building for the City of Denver and Jefferson Township; the Frederika Community Building for the City of Frederika and Leroy and Frederika townships; the Rivera Roose Community Center for the City of Janesville and Jackson Township; the Bremer County Secondary Roads Maintenance Building for Lafayette and Warren townships; the Plainfield Public Library for the City of Plainfield and Polk and Douglas townships; the Readlyn Community Library for the City of Readlyn and Maxfield and Franklin townships; the Sumner American Legion Hall for the City of Sumner and Dayton and Sumner townships; and the Tripoli City Hall for the City of Tripoli and Freemont Township.
Wolf adds that voters should be prepared in case their registration isn’t current.
“They need to prove their identification and their residency,” she said. “Bring your ID along, also. Everybody has to show ID.”