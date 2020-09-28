With an anticipated high volume of absentee ballots cast due to the COVID-19 pandemic, county auditors will be able to open those envelopes four days earlier than normal this year.
Secretary of State Paul Pate issued a directive Friday was approved unanimously by the state’s Legislative Council. It allows local election officials to open the sealed votes starting Oct. 31. Officials won’t be allowed to make the counts until Election Day, Nov. 3.
In media reports, several county auditors had hoped to be given more time to count the absentee ballots so the results could be announced in a timely fashion.
With five weeks to go before Election Day, there have been 593,628 absentee ballots requested across the state, according to data from the Secretary of State’s office as of Monday. That includes 4,439 requests in Bremer County and 2,372 in Butler County.
The statewide party breakdown wasn’t available for requests, but in Bremer County, 2,191 Democrats, 1,237 Republicans, 996 who are not registered with either party and 15 of other parties have asked for their Nov. 3 ballots ahead of time, also according to Pate's office.
Over in Butler County, the breakdown is 1,157 Republicans, 929 Democrats, 284 no party and two from other parties.
Ballots for the general election will be sent out Oct. 5, 29 days ahead of the vote. That will also be the day in-person absentee balloting will begin.
Those ballot requests are already ahead of the primary election totals of 490,047 requested and 420,389 returned statewide. In Bremer County, there were 3,769 ballots requested (2,063 Democrats, 1,706 Republicans) and 3,295 returned (1,843 and 1,452, respectively), while in Butler County, they received 2,505 requests (1,650 Republicans, 855 Democrats) and had 2,254 returned (1,495 and 759, respectively).
Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf told Waverly Newspapers in an email she doesn’t expect to “venture outside the norm” here.
“As of today, I don’t plan to utilize anything more than the Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 2 and 3, to open and tally absentee ballots,” Wolf said. “That is not set in stone. Time will tell what our volume is going to be.”
She added that Bremer County poll workers tally the votes at the polling locations on election day, while a group of workers will tally the absentee ballots at the courthouse.
Pate’s office is now required to go through the Legislative Council following a law change after the June primary prior to making any emergency changes in election procedures. Before the primary, Pate’s office proactively mailed out the absentee ballot request forms — all blank — to allow Democratic and Republican voters to vote without having to go in-person to polling stations in the middle of the public health emergency.
After the primary, and following the resumption of the legislative session, the Senate rewrote a bill that had passed the House about ballot language to include the permissions as well as auditors needing to contact voters if their ballot request forms were not filled out properly for them to make that correction. Auditors previously could use information on file to complete the form for the voter.
Friday’s directive also allows voters to use their driver’s license or non-operator’s ID that had expired in 2020 to cast a ballot. Under an ongoing public health emergency proclamation, Gov. Kim Reynolds has suspended the need to renew driver’s licenses after March 17 until the emergency is over.
Iowa law requires voters to provide their driver’s license, non-operator’s ID, U.S. passport, military or veteran’s ID, tribal ID or voter’s PIN card before casting a ballot.