Accel Wealth Management, LLC, a financial services division of Accel Holdings Inc., has acquired Premier Advisors, LLC, an independent financial management consulting firm located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The Accel Group is one of Iowa’s independent insurance agencies, with offices in Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Waverly and West Des Moines.
The combination of these two organizations provides clients throughout Iowa a depth of industry knowledge and financial services expertise that will positively impact their ability to pursue financial goals. Accel Wealth Management seeks to build upon its strong foundation of customer-centric services by increasing their ability to provide a customized experience through expanded resources and innovative technology.
“When we first talked with the team at Premier Advisors, we knew that our values and goals were definitely in alignment,” stated Mike Byl, President, Accel Holdings. “But as we continued to determine if working together on a more permanent basis made sense, we realized that together we’re stronger and more equipped to navigate the challenges of today’s financial environment. We respect each other’s commitment and passion for helping clients and that’s what matters most.”
Premier Advisors, LLC owners Todd Manternach and Marty Willenborg along with financial advisors Jason Willenborg and Anthony Gaiffe have been helping clients identify appropriate financial goals and developing strategies aligned with their needs and situation for more than three decades. As part of the newly merged team, Premier Advisors will change their name to Accel Wealth Management, joining in their core commitment to client satisfaction and superior service.
“We are very excited to be joining Accel Wealth Management. Our commitment has always been to our clients and by combining our organizations we will be able to offer expanded financial services to better serve them. “ – Todd Manternach, Marty Willenborg, Jason Willenborg, Anthony Gaiffe
“I’m excited to welcome our new partners from Premier Advisors into the Accel Wealth Management team,” says Stacie Brass, Managing Partner, Accel Wealth Management. “Our two teams complement each other in our ability to provide a lifetime of experience and industry knowledge. Our clients now have access to an amazing team of experts.”
Premier Advisors team members will be joining The Accel Group staff located at 3100 Oakland Road NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52406, beginning in late November.