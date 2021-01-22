One person was airlifted to a Rochester, Minnesota, hospital following a two-vehicle collision Friday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and 160th Street northwest of Tripoli.
According to a press release from the Bremer County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the accident just after 10 a.m. and found a dump truck that was pulling a dump trailer, driven by Mark Anderson, 57, of Sumner, was northbound and preparing to turn to the east on 160th Street.
Meanwhile, a semi with a tanker trailer, driven by Gregory Korfe, 64, of Long Prairie, Minnesota, was also northbound and rear-ended the dump trailer. The collision led to the closure of the northbound lanes for about four hours while the scene was secured.
As a result of the accident, Korfe was airlifted to Rochester by AirCare for treatment of his injuries. Also assisting on scene were the Tripoli Fire Department, Tripoli Ambulance, Frederika Fire Department, Frederika First Responders, the Iowa Department of Transportation, the Iowa State Patrol and Rasmussen's Towing.